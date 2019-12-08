{{featured_button_text}}

Counting today, there are 17 shopping days until Christmas Eve. What does everyone want or need? Have the kids finalized their lists? What does your husband or wife want? This doesn’t seem like a lot of time, but in just over two weeks, with these tips, you can get all of your shopping done and relax for the holiday. And if you utilize specific dates, you will save even more money and time!

Personalized gifts

Monday is a good target date to have any personalized orders in place. This is something you don’t want to wait until the last minute. Doing this on or before Wednesday, ensures you good selection and time to ship it to you with a reasonable price if not for free. Online stores like Shutterfly.com, Personal Creations and Things Remembered are ready to take your orders!

Free shipping day

Saturday is free shipping day, retailers all over use this day to promote huge sales, and then ship everything you purchase right to your door for free. This is a huge money saver and allows you a little more bang for your buck. If you figure you spend $20-$30 on large shipments, you can either enjoy the savings, or you can spend that additional amount on gifts that would have put you over budget with shipping! Either way, you are getting a great deal.

Jewelry push

Dec 15th to Dec 24th is the span of the month where jewelry stores push to make their sales. If you have something in mind, head into the store and make your purchase. You may still have time to have the item sized and ready for pick up on or before Christmas Eve. If not, they will give you that beautiful gift, and you can have your loved one bring it in for sizing after the holidays. Either way, this is a great time of year to find some incredible deals on jewelry and watches.

Boxing day

While talking about dates this month, don’t forget boxing day. This is when every store will put all Christmas items on clearance for up to 50% off to start. A great day to pick up wrapping, boxes, gift bags, candy and decorations. Pack them away and you will be ready for next Christmas!

In my monthly class at The Post-Star, I go into detail about using coupons, saving money, finding monthly deals and how it will benefit your family. We are in the process of planning the classes upcoming dates. Feel free to call 518-742-3309 for more information.

Kimberly Butler is a busy mom, wife and child care provider who loves to save money. She lives in Queensbury with her family and her black lab Duke and writes a weekly column for The Post-Star.

