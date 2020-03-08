Column: Secrets to saving money

Kimberly Butler Follow Kimberly Butler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

One of the secrets to saving money is to know when to buy or when to hold off. This can be hard if you are an impulsive person, and think you need things now. If you have patience, and know when the sales are coming, you can save money and be prepared for the future. Each month we go over these items.

Here are some things to check out if you want to save the most money you can:

Luggage: March is between vacation seasons, so many stores will offer discounts at the beginning of the month. This is a great time to pick up some nice luggage at a discount.

Cleaning supplies: We like to spring clean and manufacturers like to cash in on our hope to have a neat and tidy house. You are going to see all types of cleaners going on sale this month.

Televisions & home theaters: Yes. I told you to start shopping for a new television a few months ago before the Super Bowl. But if you didn’t, this is the time to buy last year’s models at a discount. That’s because most Japanese manufacturers end their fiscal year in March, which prompts sales of older models in the new year so they can clear their inventory.

