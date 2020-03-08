Column: Secrets to saving money

One of the secrets to saving money is to know when to buy or when to hold off. This can be hard if you are an impulsive person, and think you need things now. If you have patience, and know when the sales are coming, you can save money and be prepared for the future. Each month we go over these items.
Here are some things to check out if you want to save the most money you can:
Luggage: March is between vacation seasons, so many stores will offer discounts at the beginning of the month. This is a great time to pick up some nice luggage at a discount.
Cleaning supplies: We like to spring clean and manufacturers like to cash in on our hope to have a neat and tidy house. You are going to see all types of cleaners going on sale this month.
Televisions & home theaters: Yes. I told you to start shopping for a new television a few months ago before the Super Bowl. But if you didn’t, this is the time to buy last year’s models at a discount. That’s because most Japanese manufacturers end their fiscal year in March, which prompts sales of older models in the new year so they can clear their inventory.
Athletic shoes: Spring sales often means sale prices on running and athletic shoes. If you can judge your child’s size for fall, this would be a great time to pick up some new shoes for the next school year.
Here are some things you are going to want to hold off on buying if you can for a month or two:
Vacuum cleaners: New vacuum models come out in June, so you’ll notice big sales on these items across the stores starting in May.
Refrigerators: New models come out this month, so stores will scramble to move last year’s inventory in May.
Mattresses: If you’re shopping for a new bed, consider making your purchase in May. You’ll pay for last year’s model, but at big discounts. If you really want this year’s model, you may also find some savings as salespeople will be anxious to break-in the new inventory.
Sunscreen and insect repellent: With spring comes sunburns and insect bites. Use what you have from last year, and hold off until the season begins.
