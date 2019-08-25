Every single day we get up and head out into the world. Whether it be to go to our job, head to the park with our children or go to the store to get shopping done, most of us have a daily routine. And these routines cost us money. A little here and a little there. But all of that small spending adds up.
I don’t think I know anyone out there that likes to spend more money than they have to. Of course, one of my favorite ways to save money is to use coupons. But there are also many other ways to save money throughout the month. If you start these today, by this time next year, you could have some serious money in the bank!
If you are a cappuccino or latte lover, substitute coffee for that fancy drink from now on. You could e
- asily save $2 to $3 per cup throughout your work week. Put that extra money in the bank and forget about it. A year from now, you could easily have $500 to $800 saved! Make your own at home and save even more!
- Bring your lunch to work! If you spend more than $5 on your lunch break, by either ordering out or buying food at work, you can save a substantial amount of money by bringing your lunch each day. Once you buy everything at the store, and divide the cost out by each day, it should be around $5. If you save the other $5 each day, and put that into the bank, you could easily save $1,300 by this time next year!
- Shop with a list! I think I say this in every column I write, but it is great advice. If you know what you are planning to buy, you know how much you should be spending, it keeps you at a budget, and helps to prevent you from buying things you may already have or just throwing things in the cart. And of course use your coupons too! There is no telling how many hundreds of dollars you could save this year by shopping with a list.
- Eat out fewer times a month. We live in a fast world, where dinner is ready for us to gr
- ab quickly and go. I prepare meals all day at my daycare, so to have someone else serve me a meal and no clean up is a treat! But it should be treated as that. If you go two less times per month, you could easily save $1,200 per year!
In my monthly class at The Post-Star, I go into detail about using coupons, saving money, finding monthly deals and how it will benefit your family and your pocket book! Free giveaways during the class as well. Please join me for my next class on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. Feel free to call 518-742-3309 to sign up.
