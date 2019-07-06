July is a huge month of savings. Retailers have now looked over the first six months of the year, and are planning some strategic moves to earn the most money for the remaining six months. This is great news for the consumer as we can take full advantage of the mid-year sales and events they will be planning. Some big things to look forward to this month:
- Amazon Prime Day: This is like a Black Friday in the middle of Summer. This is also one of the biggest shopping days of the year. This event is geared toward Prime members, (which as of today, there are 101 million subscribers in the United States alone). Prime Day this year starts on July 15, and lasts for 48 hours. It consists of more than one million deals, and lightning deals. These offers last for a set amount of time, or until stock runs out, whichever comes first. Lightning Deals will launch frequently for the duration of Prime Day. If you are planning on buying from Amazon, hold off until Prime Day. You’ll be happy you did.
- Labor Day flights: Even though it seems far away, September is right around the corner. However, if you’re celebrating Labor Day away from home, July is the month to book your flights. Don’t wait too long, either. July 29 is the absolute last day to book if you want the best prices. Watch for airfare deals of around $270.
- Summer Clothing: Now you can start to shop for Summer clothing. Items are being marked down, and moved around for Fall apparel to make its way into the store. Take advantage of these lower prices especially if you have children. Plan ahead for next Summer by buying larger clothes and shoes. What a great way to prepare and save money all at once!
- In-season produce: The middle of summer is an excellent time to find in-season fruit. Watch for apricots, blackberries, blueberries, cantaloupe, peaches, plums, raspberries, strawberries, tomatoes, and watermelon. This month check out local stands selling produce, or places you can go and pick your own.
- On the veggie side of things, July is the time for corn, cucumbers, green beans, lettuce, peppers, summer squash, and zucchini. If you’re interested in eating locally as well as seasonally, check out local farmer’s markets and local stands.
In my monthly class at The Post-Star, I go into detail about using coupons, saving money, finding monthly deals and how it will benefit your family and your pocket book! Free giveaways during the class as well. Please join me for my next class on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 6:00 PM Feel free to call 518-742-3309, or go to poststar.com/couponclass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.