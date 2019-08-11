Anytime you begin anything new, it is hard. You have to reprogram your mind to want to do it, and then also find success in it, or you are bound to lose interest. It can be so rewarding to reach your goal, change your mind and be happy with what you have done. As long as you are in the right mindset, want to succeed and have the drive, you can do anything.
This is what you need to do when you decide to start using coupons. It is a process, but well worth it in the end. It is a change, dedication and hard work. But if you are willing to put in the time, you will find it to be worth it.
Here are some things to remember so you don’t get discouraged and quit! These are some key points that I go over when I teach my coupon class.
- A stockpile (all the food and items you get at discounted prices using coupons) will not happen overnight. It will take you a few shopping trips to get numerous deals and you will start to see your stockpile grow.
- It may cost a little more than usual when you start using coupons. One would think this is counterproductive, but it really is not. If you have a budget amount for the items you need each week, try to set aside $20 of that to put just toward coupon deals. Then you can begin to save on extra deals and have those items on hand when you need them in the future.
- Saving the entire insert is important as well. It may contain coupons you think you will never use, but maybe someone else in your family will. Or you could possibly have a coupon for an item that ends up being free, and you could then donate that item. Think of ways to keep your inserts organized, so you can stay on top of expiration dates.
- Don’t buy things just because it is a great deal. If your family is not going to use 12 bottles of salad dressing before the expiration date, then only buy six. It isn’t a good deal if you end up throwing items away in the end. However, if you can buy something for pennies on the dollar or get it for free with coupons, then grab it and donate it. Local food shelters are always willing to take donations.
- Enjoy yourself and take things slow. If you try to do too much at first, you will become overwhelmed and want to quit. Start at one store, or only use a few coupons each transaction. This will be easier while you are beginning.
- Make sure to enjoy this new way of saving money! No matter if you save $1 or save $20, you are keeping the money in your pocket. Put the money back into couponing, or splurge on something you wouldn’t normally do. Getting your nails done after a job well done is a great idea.
In my monthly class at The Post-Star, I go into detail about using coupons, saving money, finding monthly deals and how it will benefit your family and your pocket book! Free giveaways during the class as well. Please join me for my next class on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. Feel free to call 518-742-3309 to sign up.
