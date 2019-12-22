Column: Reflecting on Christmas memories

Three more days until Christmas Eve. One of my favorite days of the year. Even now, with my children being 22 and 16. I still get excited. Every year leading up to this day, I think of all the amazing memories that I am fortunate to have to do with Christmas.
From a young age, I can remember getting a fresh cut tree and decorating it with my family. The tree was always filled with homemade ornaments that my brother Scott and I had made over the years. We would put cookies out for Santa, and then go to bed. I remember all the years of running down those stairs in the morning to see what we had gotten from Santa. Santa never wrapped the gifts in my house, so it was immediate satisfaction. I also remember the year I snooped around, and found a stereo I wanted for my room. Christmas morning when that stereo was from Santa, that sealed the deal, and let me in on the big holiday secret my parents had kept for so long.
When I think back on all of the Christmases I have enjoyed with my own children, I smile from ear to ear. I remember my daughters first Christmas, getting a baby doll for a gift. She ended up carrying that grubby, well loved doll around every day for the first five years of her life. We still have it 22 years later. I think of the first thing I ever bought on eBay, which was a Fisher Price Loving Family Camper that Samantha wanted so much.
Then I think about Aaron opening up his first Daisy Red Ryder BB Gun. Not because of “The Christmas Story”, but because he wanted to learn how to shoot a gun like his Dad. As he grew, he then asked for a real gun, and now uses that Christmas gift every time he goes hunting.
Christmas dinner for my family was a trip to my Grandma’s house, and we enjoyed a delicious feast of turkey and all the fixings. Once I became a mom, I began the tradition of having Christmas dinner at our home. I enjoy having everyone come here, and spending the day with my family.
Each year gives you a chance to add a new tradition with your family and friends. Just last Saturday, my family attended an Ugly Sweater Party at a dear friend’s house. The weekend before, I hosted my annual cookie exchange with my closest friends and family. What a fun-filled afternoon, and a few dozen different cookies to share.
A great new tradition would be to donate your time or items to a family or organization in need. Donate some canned goods to your local shelter. Ask if they need any volunteers during this busy season. And don’t forget to continue to help others after the holiday. It is a great time to teach our children about caring and compassion for others.
Be thankful today, and always for everything you have. It is easy to overlook your good health, a roof over your head or the job that some days drives you nuts. Someone somewhere would give anything to have everything you have. Remember that. Think of loved ones that we have lost since last Christmas. Cherish the memories that you have made with them over the years. Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday’s to each and everyone of you.
Kimberly Butler is a busy mom, wife and child care provider who loves to save money. She lives in Queensbury with her family and her black lab Duke and writes a weekly column for The Post-Star.