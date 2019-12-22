Column: Reflecting on Christmas memories

Kimberly Butler Follow Kimberly Butler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Three more days until Christmas Eve. One of my favorite days of the year. Even now, with my children being 22 and 16. I still get excited. Every year leading up to this day, I think of all the amazing memories that I am fortunate to have to do with Christmas.

From a young age, I can remember getting a fresh cut tree and decorating it with my family. The tree was always filled with homemade ornaments that my brother Scott and I had made over the years. We would put cookies out for Santa, and then go to bed. I remember all the years of running down those stairs in the morning to see what we had gotten from Santa. Santa never wrapped the gifts in my house, so it was immediate satisfaction. I also remember the year I snooped around, and found a stereo I wanted for my room. Christmas morning when that stereo was from Santa, that sealed the deal, and let me in on the big holiday secret my parents had kept for so long.

When I think back on all of the Christmases I have enjoyed with my own children, I smile from ear to ear. I remember my daughters first Christmas, getting a baby doll for a gift. She ended up carrying that grubby, well loved doll around every day for the first five years of her life. We still have it 22 years later. I think of the first thing I ever bought on eBay, which was a Fisher Price Loving Family Camper that Samantha wanted so much.

