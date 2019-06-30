Independence Day. A day that some of us enjoy off with our families, head to a parade or overindulge at a cookout. The Fourth of July is also a great time of year to take advantage of some huge sales on specific items. Retailers take advantage of this well-known holiday, to lure you in and shop. To make sure you are getting the most bang for your buck, let’s look over the best deals for the upcoming week.
Anytime you are shopping for anything new, check out and compare prices. For the full list of weekly circulars visit http://circulars.poststar.com. This is the most important step to saving money. Do not just run to the store, grab the item and buy it. One of the best things to do is check out the internet. So many items can be sold much cheaper online because of less overhead and more quantity. These are some of the best deals online this week:
Best Buy
Best Buy is currently offering big savings on appliances until July 10. With discounts up to 40 percent on washers, dryers, refrigerators, microwaves, and more, it’s a great place to find a deal on some brand name home appliances. Always make sure to check out their scratch and dent area as well. If a stove is going into a pocket area, and you won’t see the big scratch on the side, you could easily get a brand new appliance, and save hundreds of dollars. Sometimes they can either get the scratch or dent out, and still sell it at a discount. A win win for the consumer.
Home Depot
Looking to upgrade your home or outdoor experience? Home Depot’s sale is offering up to 40 percent off major appliances, grills, mowers, power tools, and select patio furniture right now. They have many interest free deals as well if you use their card, and pay it off in a specific time frame.
Amazon
Though Amazon isn’t having an exclusive sale for the Fourth of July, it does still have some of the best discounts online right now. With deals on Apple watches, laptop discounts, and savings on just about everything else, the retail giant is a great place to save big. Though, you may want to wait for Amazon Prime Day 2019 to get the best savings. If you decide to wait until Prime Day, this begins on July 15th and lasts for two days. If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free trial just to take advantage of the deal, and then cancel within the 30 day period.
Mattresses
Fourth of July weekend is notorious for really good mattress sales, and 2019 is no exception to that. Tempur-Pedic is currently offering $500 off select mattresses with an additional $300 instant gift. There is a brick and mortar store in Albany, but you will find the best deals and prices online for sure.
Tuft & Needle
Considering Tuft & Needle is already known for affordable prices on memory foam mattresses, this sale just makes it an even more affordable option. With mattress prices as low as $445 through July 7, it’s a good place to find a great deal on a new bed. They are including a $150 coupon off the Mint Mattress good until July 7.
In my monthly class at The Post-Star, I go into detail about using coupons, saving money, finding monthly deals and how it will benefit your family and your pocket book! Free giveaways during the class as well.
