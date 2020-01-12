Column: Make a resolution to save

We are already into January of a brand new decade. Have you made your New Year’s resolutions? New goals for yourself or family? Have you stuck with them? I for one am starting over tomorrow.
One thing I love to do each month is to know what items are best to buy. From small items such as toothpaste to big items such as TV’s, there is always a best time to buy them during the year. As I shared a couple of weeks ago, I plan to spend the next few weeks showing you simple tips on saving money every time you head to the stores. Here are some great deals you don’t want to pass up if you are looking to purchase these things in the future.
Fitness equipment or gym membership: January is the month that gym’s around the region have great sign up deals. Being that January is the most popular time for people to want to lose weight, they want to take advantage of that. You can find many deals with discounted rates, fee’s waived and free membership drawings as well. If you do decide to sign up for a membership, make sure to read the fine print and know how much it will cost you in the end. $20 a month is a great deal if you go every day or so. $240 a year is not a great deal if you have only gone three times in that year.
You have free articles remaining.
If you want to build a gym at your home, you can find a lot of the stores now have equipment on sale up to 50% off. A great way to save hundreds of dollars!
Food and supplies for healthier living: Oatmeal, granola bars, fruits and vegetables are a few of the things on the grocery store shelves this week to promote healthier living. Take advantage of boxed items that have a good shelf life, and can last for a very long time. Buy fruits and vegetables and then prep them and freeze. Check out stores for other things such as work out wear, new sneakers, gym towels and bags. Anything to do with living your best life will be on sale.
Free admission to National Parks: Jan. 20 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and to celebrate, all 409 National Parks will feature free admission. What a great way to enjoy some outdoor adventures and exercise! While a large number of our parks are already free of charge, notable parks waiving their fees include several of the most-visited in the country, such as Yosemite, Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon, and Olympic National Park. Saratoga National Historical Park is now free year-round. You’ll save roughly $12 per person if you’re arriving by foot or bike, or about $20 to $25 per vehicle. If you are staying in our area, you can plan to snowshoe, cross country ski or hike and enjoy the beauty of our parks.
In my class at The Post-Star, I go into detail about using coupons, saving money, finding monthly deals and how it will benefit your family. We are in the process of planning the classes upcoming dates. Feel free to call 518-742-3309 for more information.
Kimberly Butler is a busy mom, wife and child care provider who loves to save money. She lives in Queensbury with her family and her black lab Duke and writes a weekly column for The Post-Star.