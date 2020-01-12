Column: Make a resolution to save

Kimberly Butler Follow Kimberly Butler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We are already into January of a brand new decade. Have you made your New Year’s resolutions? New goals for yourself or family? Have you stuck with them? I for one am starting over tomorrow.

One thing I love to do each month is to know what items are best to buy. From small items such as toothpaste to big items such as TV’s, there is always a best time to buy them during the year. As I shared a couple of weeks ago, I plan to spend the next few weeks showing you simple tips on saving money every time you head to the stores. Here are some great deals you don’t want to pass up if you are looking to purchase these things in the future.

Fitness equipment or gym membership: January is the month that gym’s around the region have great sign up deals. Being that January is the most popular time for people to want to lose weight, they want to take advantage of that. You can find many deals with discounted rates, fee’s waived and free membership drawings as well. If you do decide to sign up for a membership, make sure to read the fine print and know how much it will cost you in the end. $20 a month is a great deal if you go every day or so. $240 a year is not a great deal if you have only gone three times in that year.

