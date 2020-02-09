Column: Love to save this Valentine's Day

It is almost Valentine’s Day!
Most people are hoping that a special person in their life has remembered to buy them roses, candy or jewelry.
It is a romantic day, but also one of the most expensive holidays of the year. If you are reading this and realize you didn’t do anything for that special someone, it’s not too late to find some great coupon deals online or around the area.
There are always deals online to take advantage of, some of the best ones are:
1-800-Flowers:
- Take up to 40% off select Valentine’s Day purchases until Feb. 14. This includes online orders of flowers, stuffed animals and candy.
The Popcorn Factory
- : Get 20% off purchase throughout the entire month of February. Use promo code IR20 at checkout.
Dining out:
- If you want a night out with that special valentine, these are some great deals around the capital region and surrounding areas. Check out Facebook pages of your favorite restaurants to find specials and times. I would also recommend reservations if at all possible, as this is a busy night for most restaurants.
- has a special going on right now where you can save up to 80% on specific deals on their website. Promo code is RIGHT. Head to the website, type in your zip code and start saving. If you are traveling, type in the zip code where you are headed. Wouldn’t it be nice to have gift cards to use and save money while you are away!
Stores know that people wait until the actual day to do their shopping. So here are some great deals going on for those last minute shoppers.
Kay Jewelers:
- Save up to 40% off select jewelry as part of the retailer’s online-only Valentine’s Day sale.
Zales:
- Save $49.99 on purchases over $499.99. They also have a lot of clearance items online, and plenty of time for it to get here by Friday.
My favorite Valentine’s Day gifts were from my children when they were younger. The handmade coupon books. I enjoyed them because they were coupons, but more importantly, I enjoyed using the coupons for hugs and kisses, or a movie night on the couch.
One of the great ways to save even more money on specific things from Valentine’s Day is to wait until Feb. 15 to buy them! Most every Valentine’s Day item will be at least 50% off, if not discounted more than that. Yes, that sounds horribly cheap of me to say wait until Saturday, but to me, the chocolate Hershey Kisses will taste a little better if I bought them for 50% off the regular price. You could easily buy twice as much stuff for the same amount of money you would have spent on Sunday afternoon.
In my class at The Post-Star, I go into detail about using coupons, saving money, finding monthly deals and how it will benefit your family. We are in the process of planning the classes upcoming dates. Please call 518-742-3309 for more information.
Kimberly Butler is a busy mom, wife and child care provider who loves to save money. She lives in Queensbury with her family and her black lab Duke and writes a weekly column for The Post-Star.