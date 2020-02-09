Column: Love to save this Valentine's Day

My favorite Valentine’s Day gifts were from my children when they were younger. The handmade coupon books. I enjoyed them because they were coupons, but more importantly, I enjoyed using the coupons for hugs and kisses, or a movie night on the couch.

One of the great ways to save even more money on specific things from Valentine’s Day is to wait until Feb. 15 to buy them! Most every Valentine’s Day item will be at least 50% off, if not discounted more than that. Yes, that sounds horribly cheap of me to say wait until Saturday, but to me, the chocolate Hershey Kisses will taste a little better if I bought them for 50% off the regular price. You could easily buy twice as much stuff for the same amount of money you would have spent on Sunday afternoon.