Column: Love to save in February

It is hard to believe that we just started 2020, and February is right around the corner.

Next month is filled with love, school vacations and cold winter days. And we even have an extra day to enjoy because it is a leap year. It is also a great month to buy certain things, and to stay away from other items.

Are you looking to upgrade your mattress? February, May and September are the three best months to purchase a new mattress. And the best deals will fall around President’s Day. Because you will find great prices, you may be able to upgrade to a better model, or what would be a more expensive mattress. Make sure to consult a salesperson about what you are looking for. You will have this purchase for many years, you want to be happy with it.

While we are discussing great deals during the upcoming month, February is the month to buy chocolate! With Valentine’s Day, you will see specials on chocolate and other candy. Watch for sales on jewelry too, as the stores will plan to draw those people looking to buy. It is a good time to find some good deals, but make a budget and stick to it!