Column: Love to save in February

It is hard to believe that we just started 2020, and February is right around the corner.
Next month is filled with love, school vacations and cold winter days. And we even have an extra day to enjoy because it is a leap year. It is also a great month to buy certain things, and to stay away from other items.
Are you looking to upgrade your mattress? February, May and September are the three best months to purchase a new mattress. And the best deals will fall around President’s Day. Because you will find great prices, you may be able to upgrade to a better model, or what would be a more expensive mattress. Make sure to consult a salesperson about what you are looking for. You will have this purchase for many years, you want to be happy with it.
While we are discussing great deals during the upcoming month, February is the month to buy chocolate! With Valentine’s Day, you will see specials on chocolate and other candy. Watch for sales on jewelry too, as the stores will plan to draw those people looking to buy. It is a good time to find some good deals, but make a budget and stick to it!
Outerwear, ski and snow gear will be making their way to a clearance rack shortly. A lot of these items, just like winter coats change style from year to year. Depending on the inventory leftover will depend on the discounts. If a retail place or ski resort has a lot of inventory, the discount will be higher so they can move this, and not have to store it for the next season. If they are limited to their left over merchandise, the items will still be discounted, but they can take more time lowering the price. Check around town, and don’t forget online as well.
Think ahead for next year when it comes to your children. Buy items that are a little bigger, and a neutral color that can be handed down as well. I always bought black snow pants for my daughter so that my son could use them once she grew out of them. However, hold off on new skis or snowboards. There is plenty of winter left, so there will be better discounts the end of March.
Some other things to hold off on for now are new electronics and luggage. iPads, iPhones and Androids are not discounted during February, so if you can hold off, you should do so. And this is not the month to buy new luggage. If you are going to be traveling, use that old set in your closet, or borrow someone for your trip. You will save hundreds by waiting until these go on sale later in the year.
In my monthly class at The Post-Star, I go into detail about using coupons, saving money, finding monthly deals and how it will benefit your family. We are in the process of planning the classes upcoming dates. Call 518-742-3309 for more information.
Kimberly Butler is a busy mom, wife and child care provider who loves to save money. She lives in Queensbury with her family and her black lab Duke and writes a weekly column for The Post-Star.