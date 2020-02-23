Column: Know the policy when it comes to coupons

If you ask people, they all have different opinions or stories about coupons. Some people use coupons because their moms used them. Some people cut coupons because a coworker told them it would save them money. And some people took my class at The Post-Star and learned the beginning techniques of saving money. And then there are the others who don’t use coupons. Either they don’t understand how to, or they don’t wish to take the time to cut them and use them.
If you use them, you know rules are always changing. Here are some tips to keep in mind while you are planning your shopping trips.
Know the coupon policies: Each store we shop in has what is called a coupon policy. This policy explains to the consumer any specific rules about couponing in that store. Policies will explain how many coupons are allowed, if there are restrictions on use, or how many items you can purchase, and any other important information you should know. Study this information, and know it before doing your shopping. That way, if a cashier questions something, you have the knowledge to back it up. Coupon policies can be found at customer service in any store, and on the stores website as well. Study these, or better yet, print a copy and put it right with your coupons, so you can use it as a reference while shopping.
Venture out of the box: You have your favorites, toothpaste, mayonnaise and toilet paper. But what if you tried something from another company and ended up liking it? And you found out it had a coupon? Always be open to trying new things, so you have a wider variety to shop from. If you don’t like it, then you will know, but you should always try out different items.
Shop around: You should always check out all of the flyers in your region for the week. See what each store has on sale, and make a list. If you have to go 10 miles out of your way to buy coffee that is on sale, that doesn’t make sense. However, if you are headed to the grocery store, and coffee is on sale at CVS, stop there on your way. You have spent very little extra time and were able to save some extra money by going to multiple stores.
Coupon options: As I have shared in the past, we all know the best way to get coupons is the Sunday Post-Star. However, there are many other places to find these magical money savers. When you are in the store, look around for blinkies and tear pads. Blinkies are the small box hooked to the shelf in front of the product. They used to blink years ago, nicknaming them “blinkies”. Also look for tearpads, which stores and manufactures share next to the product. These are usually higher value coupons. You can also print coupons online, and use them in the stores. This is great for searching for a coupon, finding it and printing it. It’s the only legal way to print money!
Price List: If you shop every week, you probably have a good idea what prices usually are. If you know this, you will automatically know if something is a good deal, or if you should wait and buy it later. Keep a little notebook of prices and then you can compare.
Kimberly Butler is a busy mom, wife and child care provider who loves to save money. She lives in Queensbury with her family and her black lab Duke and writes a weekly column for The Post-Star.