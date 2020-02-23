Column: Know the policy when it comes to coupons

Kimberly Butler Follow Kimberly Butler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If you ask people, they all have different opinions or stories about coupons. Some people use coupons because their moms used them. Some people cut coupons because a coworker told them it would save them money. And some people took my class at The Post-Star and learned the beginning techniques of saving money. And then there are the others who don’t use coupons. Either they don’t understand how to, or they don’t wish to take the time to cut them and use them.

If you use them, you know rules are always changing. Here are some tips to keep in mind while you are planning your shopping trips.

Know the coupon policies: Each store we shop in has what is called a coupon policy. This policy explains to the consumer any specific rules about couponing in that store. Policies will explain how many coupons are allowed, if there are restrictions on use, or how many items you can purchase, and any other important information you should know. Study this information, and know it before doing your shopping. That way, if a cashier questions something, you have the knowledge to back it up. Coupon policies can be found at customer service in any store, and on the stores website as well. Study these, or better yet, print a copy and put it right with your coupons, so you can use it as a reference while shopping.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}