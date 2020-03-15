Column: Keep using those coupons

Where do I begin?
Just over four years ago, I had an idea. I had been teaching coupon classes at The Post-Star since 2012. At the end of the class, I would give my email and have people reach out to me with questions or comments. A few people would email me, to have me explain something again, or ask, when the best time of year it was to buy something. Sometimes they would email to say they had a great time and enjoyed the class.
I got thinking about it and wanted to come up with a way to communicate money saving tips with people more often than just once a month. So, I started brainstorming. What about an article that would be included in the newspaper? I had no writing experience. I haven’t written anything since high school. And back then, it was because I was told to do so.
I sent the email. They were interested. Three examples of what I wanted the article to look like where emailed to them. They liked it. I sold them on the idea. They gave me a month to prepare, and I began my column in January of 2016.
You have free articles remaining.
Now came the work. What would I write about? Three columns was not hard to come up with, but what about 52? Would there be enough content to discuss? Could I make it new and fresh every week out of the year? And I did. It ended up being easy. I love helping people learn about saving money. Teaching people how to use sales and coupons to their best ability. My column was something I looked forward to creating each and every week.
Sadly, last week, I received an email saying that The Post-Star would be restructuring their Arts/Life section in the coming days. Meaning, they will be dropping my column.
I was heartbroken. My column has grown, and has become a staple of the Sunday newspaper locally. There is a wonderful group of readers who look forward to it each and every Sunday. Receiving feedback, or hearing comments about it, and how much people enjoy it made this email I was reading that much worse.
So, after writing 218 columns, this will be the last one published in The Post-Star. Please remember some of the basics. Always shop when things are on sale. Use coupons whenever you can. Don’t shop because you want something, base it on your needs. Use a list whenever you go into the store. Be courteous to the cashiers and employees. Put your cart back! And remember to bring your reusable grocery bags.
I thank each and everyone of you who have supported my column from day one. Feel free to continue to reach out to me with comments or questions about the column or saving money. You can find me on Facebook at Kimberly Sidusky Butler, and or email me at mom2samandaaron@gmail.com. Keep using those coupons! And thank you so much for reading each and every week.
Kimberly Butler is a busy mom, wife and child care provider who loves to save money. She lives in Queensbury with her family and her black lab Duke and writes a weekly column for The Post-Star Write to her at kimberlybutlerthepoststar@gmail.com