Column: Keep using those coupons

Kimberly Butler Follow Kimberly Butler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Where do I begin?

Just over four years ago, I had an idea. I had been teaching coupon classes at The Post-Star since 2012. At the end of the class, I would give my email and have people reach out to me with questions or comments. A few people would email me, to have me explain something again, or ask, when the best time of year it was to buy something. Sometimes they would email to say they had a great time and enjoyed the class.

I got thinking about it and wanted to come up with a way to communicate money saving tips with people more often than just once a month. So, I started brainstorming. What about an article that would be included in the newspaper? I had no writing experience. I haven’t written anything since high school. And back then, it was because I was told to do so.

I sent the email. They were interested. Three examples of what I wanted the article to look like where emailed to them. They liked it. I sold them on the idea. They gave me a month to prepare, and I began my column in January of 2016.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}