Column: Keep shopping, small this season

If lunch is your thing, check out Rachel’s Cafe & Spice Co., located at 240 Warren St. in Glens Falls. Rachel and her husband, Dave, will invite you in to their beautiful establishment, and serve up some amazing food. Serving breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Saturday’s from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Saturday, stop in and enjoy their famous Malasadas! There is something for everyone. Rachel sells her own spices and gift boxes as well. P.S. The cheeseburger soup is the best.

Now that you have the meals out of the way, head out to get that Christmas tree. My family has visited Bob’s Trees, located at 1227 W. Galway Road in Hagaman. This farm has more than 100 acres of cut your own trees to pick from. They have reindeer, Santa, snacks and drinks and a beautiful gift shop as well. A great afternoon trip with the family.

How’s your back after lugging on that Christmas tree? If you are in pain, check out Sawyer Family Chiropractic. Jeff and his team are professional and caring. They have a beautiful new facility at 123 Quaker Road in Queensbury. They also have late afternoon appointments if you can’t make it early in the day. Your back will thank me!