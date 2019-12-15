Column: Keep shopping, small this season

Small business. It is something that stimulates economic growth, provides employment for people who may not be employed by a larger employer, and gives that personal touch.
If you know me at all, either personally or through my column wit The Post-Star, you know I have a true love for small business. For me, it was a chance to stay home with my kids while still contributing to the household income. And, I like to think it was always in my blood.
My grandparents ran a store/garage gas station for many years in Hudson Falls called Sidusky’s Grocery and I have owned and operated my child care business, Building Blocks Child Care Center, for 20 years in Queensbury.
Small business is very dear to my heart, and a necessity to our community and growth in this area. When you are heading out to buy gifts this season, please consider buying local. These are some of my favorite places to support.
If it’s early in the morning, head over and have Pete cook you some breakfast at Sam’s Diner, located at 23 Dix Ave. in Glens Falls. Pete has delicious breakfast and lunch specials daily, including Villa toast if you’d like! Pete sells gift certificates as well, so if you know of someone who goes there, they would love to open on Christmas morning. Pete is also collecting donations for Operation Santa, so please consider giving something toward this amazing cause.
If lunch is your thing, check out Rachel’s Cafe & Spice Co., located at 240 Warren St. in Glens Falls. Rachel and her husband, Dave, will invite you in to their beautiful establishment, and serve up some amazing food. Serving breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Saturday’s from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Saturday, stop in and enjoy their famous Malasadas! There is something for everyone. Rachel sells her own spices and gift boxes as well. P.S. The cheeseburger soup is the best.
Now that you have the meals out of the way, head out to get that Christmas tree. My family has visited Bob’s Trees, located at 1227 W. Galway Road in Hagaman. This farm has more than 100 acres of cut your own trees to pick from. They have reindeer, Santa, snacks and drinks and a beautiful gift shop as well. A great afternoon trip with the family.
How’s your back after lugging on that Christmas tree? If you are in pain, check out Sawyer Family Chiropractic. Jeff and his team are professional and caring. They have a beautiful new facility at 123 Quaker Road in Queensbury. They also have late afternoon appointments if you can’t make it early in the day. Your back will thank me!
If flowers is what you are looking to buy, check out Binley Florist and Garden Center. Binley’s has been around our region since 1893, so they know a thing or two about flowers. They have some of the most beautiful Christmas flower arrangements around. They also have wreaths and kissing balls. Binley’s is located at 773 Quaker Road in Queensbury.
We live in such a great place to buy local. From hand crafted beer, to soaps and crafts, there is something for everyone. Crafts shows at local churches from now until Christmas. The Shirt Factory, located at 71 Lawrence St. in Glens Falls is a true gem. You can find just about anything there, and all made locally and handmade. Beautiful artists throughout the entire building. Please check out this historical building before the holidays!
Once you are all set for the holiday season, you may want to clean and purge items in your garage or basement. Do you have a renovation you are doing? Give Pack It In Dumpsters a call. They are locally owned and operated, and ready to deliver a Dumpster to help you out.
The Dumpster sizes they have available are 8 yd, 12 yd, 15 yd or 18 yd. You can also keep the dumpster for up to five days to complete the clean out. You’ve got to make room for all of those new toys! Give them a call today at 518-791-3598 to set up your rental, and support local business in our region.
Kimberly Butler is a busy mom, wife and child care provider who loves to save money. She lives in Queensbury with her family and her black lab Duke and writes a weekly column for The Post-Star.