Column: Hit the web for couponing help

As I sit here this morning, looking over the newspaper, and checking out all of the flyers and coupons, I am tired.
Like a lot of you, my schedule was pretty full this past week, looking forward to the weekend. Between work, the gym and appointments, I didn’t find much down time.
Then, if you are like me, you save the “other” work for the weekend. Extra laundry I didn’t get to, deep cleaning throughout the house, groceries and running errands. The list itself makes me tired! Who in the world has time to coupon?
Everyone.
You have free articles remaining.
One of the biggest secrets is to find help! There are so many ways you can use the internet to find deals, read coupon matchups and have an understanding of what is on sale. You don’t need to open the flyer and search through every page. There are many people who are happy to do all of that for you and then share it on the internet. You just need to know where to look.
One of my favorite websites to go to is A Super Savvy Saver. Head over to her page to find an easy layout and lots of great information about couponing! It is very user friendly and has loads of matchups for stores around the local region. Website: www.asupersavvysaver.com.
Another great website to visit is A Krazy Coupon Lady. Their page is filled with deals for the upcoming week, plus lots of tools to help you learn more about extreme couponing. Again, very user friendly (which is a must when you are learning). Website: www.thekrazycouponlady.com.
There are so many websites set up to make it easy for you. Beginners or experienced couponers can check these out, and save time and money! Most of these sites have done the matchups for you. They have taken the time to search the flyers, find coupons and list the information for you. Cut your coupons and then head to the store. You will be organized and ready to save, and you didn’t have to do all the work!
In my monthly class at The Post-Star, I go into detail about using coupons, saving money, finding monthly deals and how it will benefit your family. We are in the process of planning the classes upcoming dates. Feel free to call 518-742-3309 for more information.
Kimberly Butler is a busy mom, wife and child care provider who loves to save money. She lives in Queensbury with her family and her black lab Duke and writes a weekly column for The Post-Star.