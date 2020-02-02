Column: Hit the web for couponing help

Kimberly Butler Follow Kimberly Butler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As I sit here this morning, looking over the newspaper, and checking out all of the flyers and coupons, I am tired.

Like a lot of you, my schedule was pretty full this past week, looking forward to the weekend. Between work, the gym and appointments, I didn’t find much down time.

Then, if you are like me, you save the “other” work for the weekend. Extra laundry I didn’t get to, deep cleaning throughout the house, groceries and running errands. The list itself makes me tired! Who in the world has time to coupon?

Everyone.

One of the biggest secrets is to find help! There are so many ways you can use the internet to find deals, read coupon matchups and have an understanding of what is on sale. You don’t need to open the flyer and search through every page. There are many people who are happy to do all of that for you and then share it on the internet. You just need to know where to look.

One of my favorite websites to go to is A Super Savvy Saver. Head over to her page to find an easy layout and lots of great information about couponing! It is very user friendly and has loads of matchups for stores around the local region. Website: www.asupersavvysaver.com.