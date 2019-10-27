Halloween is one of my favorite holidays. It is a time for trick-or-treaters to go from house to house, dressed up in handmade or store-bought costumes, hoping to get some candy.
I can remember a couple of amazing costumes that I had when I was a child. One year I was a witch dressed in a black outfit, wearing a black hat, carrying a bucket with dry ice in it so it would look like it was smoldering. Another one was a lightning bug, with a beach ball on my back with a light and toggle switch connected to it so I could turn it on and off. These were creations that my Dad, Jim, came up with. I continued the creative costumes with my own kids, making a washing machine costume, a box of munchkins, a Lego, an alien holding my daughter and a bull rider, to name a few.
Each year this holiday comes around, and there are so many steps you can take to save money. Here are some of my favorites!
Prepare now for next year! On Friday, head to the stores and start to stock up on decorations, costumes and, of course, candy. These items will continue to be discounted more as the week goes on. However, the selection will be limited.
This is also a great time to pick up costumes for Christmas presents. Little kids love to play dress up, and you could easily buy 4 or 5 costumes for the price of one and give it as a Christmas gift!
Fall decoration prices are dropping. Fall decor starts to be discounted after Halloween. However, there is still plenty of time to enjoy it being displayed in your house. Take advantage of the great prices and decorate or put away for next year.
Candy. Plain and simple, candy is expensive. Always try to buy it on sale and after the holidays. Keep in mind that the baking season is coming as well and you may need some chocolates for your cookie recipes. If you use Halloween Hershey kisses in your Christmas cookies, no one will know and you will have saved money buying them ahead. Cookies always taste better when the ingredients were on sale!
Making your own. The biggest money saver would be to make your own costume. As I said above, it is a fun project to do with or for your children. All you need is some imagination and some supplies around the house.
In my monthly class at The Post-Star, I go into detail about using coupons, saving money, finding monthly deals and how it will benefit your family and your pocket book! Free giveaways during the class as well. We are in the process of setting up future dates for the coupon class. For more information, feel free to call 518-742-3309.
