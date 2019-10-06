Every week, families around the region head to the store to purchase groceries and taxables. This time spent is one of the most expensive trips of the week. One of the most important things to think about when planning out your shopping trip every week is exactly what do I need to buy, what coupons am I going to need, and where will I get these coupons? Here is some information on where to get the best coupons and when.
There are three main coupon inserts that come in The Post-Star every month. These are Retail Me Not, SmartSource and P&G. Smart source usually comes every week, Retail Me Not will come often, however it will skip a week here and there. And P&G comes once a month. These inserts cover coupons from health and beauty, to snacks and food as well as services and advertisements.
Coupon inserts are different around the country as well. They have what is called a region that they are printed for. There are higher valued coupons in different regions, based on the prices of the items in the store. In California, a Nabisco coupon may value for 75 cents off a box of crackers, where here in New York, the same coupon would have a value of 50 cents off a box of crackers.
If you are lucky enough to know someone or have a relative in a region where the coupons are worth more, ask them to share! There is nothing stating that you can only use that coupon in California. As long as it is a manufacturer’s coupon, you can use it at any store that accepts them.
The companies that print our inserts each week let you know ahead of time what inserts to expect in the paper on Sunday’s. This way, if you buy a paper at a local store, always make sure you check and make sure that all of the inserts are included.
This is a great list to go by, showing what inserts will be included each week. Notice that there are no coupons on the Sunday around Christmas. You will notice they have weeks there are none due to holidays throughout the year.
October
- 6—Retail Me Not,SmartSource
- 13—SmartSource
- 20—(2)Retail Me Not,SmartSource
- 27—Retail Me Not, SmartSource & P&G
November
- 3—Retail Me Not (2), SmartSource
- 10—Retail Me Not, SmartSource
- 17—Retail Me Not, SmartSource
- 24—P&G (Thanksgiving)
December
- 1—Retail Me Not, SmartSource
- 8—Retail Me Not, SmartSource
- 15—None
- 22—None
- 29—P&G (New Year)
In my class at The Post-Star, I go into detail about using coupons, saving money, finding monthly deals and how it will benefit your family and your pocket book! Free giveaways during the class as well. We are in the process of setting up future dates for the coupon class. For more information, feel free to call 518-742-3309.
