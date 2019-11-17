Let me see. I’ll take a little turkey, some mashed potatoes. Then you have to have cranberry sauce. Gravy on everything. And then the pie. These are just some of the things I know I am looking forward to next Thursday, November 28th. Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. The tradition in my home is to have my family come to our house, and I cook a delicious meal to share. My mom brings the pumpkin pie and fruit salad, and I cook two different turkeys. Over the years we have had friends and neighbors join us as well.
Whether you are hosting or traveling, you are probably responsible for bringing or making something to share. Here are some of my favorite tips to make the next two weeks easier, and the day of a special occasion even more relaxing.
Make a list and check it twice. Write down everyone who is coming. Ask them to bring a dish to share. My mom makes the best pumpkin pie, and I would never think of having it come from anywhere else. Maybe someone on your list doesn’t cook or bake, but can grab paper plates, cups, utensils, paper towels, etc. They could chip in toward the cost of the dinner. Everyone wants to do their fair share. Let them help you and take care of some of the work.
Look over your list, then head to the store. If organized, you will save money and time. Make a list of everything you need or want for dinner/dessert. Check your pantry to make sure you need it on the list. Check out all of the flyers to see where the best price is. Some items are priced to move this week; others you should have already grabbed. Some stores have promotional deals where, if you spend a certain amount of money, you get a free turkey. If you don’t need a turkey, grab it and donate it.
Donate your time. Around the region there are places serving Thanksgiving dinner to people who have nowhere to go. Make a choice to volunteer, donate food, drinks or money toward the meal. A lot goes into these meals. Days of preparation. Help would never be turned away.
Enjoy this day with your friends and family. When you are knee-deep in the mashed potatoes, take a moment to look around the room. Look at your children, your parents, neighbors, friends and family. I love that I am able to host holiday meals at my home, and that everyone enjoys coming and sharing the day with us. Being thankful for the people in your life is what this day is all about. The leftovers are pretty nice too.
