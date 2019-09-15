These September mornings have been brisk to say the least. With the exception of last Wednesday, I believe summer is gone. As much as I love summer, once the cooler fall weather hits, all I can think about is saving money. It is the time of year when it’s not too hot, and not too cold. You can open those windows and doors and enjoy the fresh air, instead of running the air conditioner all day long. It gives us a small break before we turn the furnace back on.
It is also a great time of year to begin thinking about using coupons. If you don’t want to jump in with both feet, you can start with small things that will save you big money in the long run. Here are some money saving tips that are sure to help you and your family.
Check out the flyers and advertisements weekly: It pays to look at the flyers that come in the Sunday paper. These are your way of finding out what is for sale that upcoming week. If you start to buy things that are only on sale, you will save money just doing that! Add a coupon to the mix and you’ll have even more savings.
You have free articles remaining.
Subscribe to the newspaper: Do you get the newspaper when you go out for your morning coffee? Well, one way to save money would be to make your coffee at home, and subscribe to The Post-Star. Having the newspaper delivered to your door is a great option to start out your day. They have many subscriptions, but they have a special one for my coupon class that delivers the papers only on Sunday. See how much money you are saving already?
Find someone who enjoys saving money like you: Do you have a friend, relative or neighbor who is into saving money? Does he/she use coupons, or call every once in awhile to see if they can lower the cable bill? What a great person to learn ideas from, and compare notes with. Always be willing to learn, and they can show you things you may not know. Buying in season, stacking coupons, online codes, money saving apps. The list of ways to save money goes on and on. No one knows them all, so reach out to people with the knowledge, and who are willing to share!
In my monthly class at The Post-Star, I go into detail about using coupons, saving money, finding monthly deals and how it will benefit your family and your pocket book! Free giveaways during the class as well. Please join me for my next class at 6 p.m. Thursday. Feel free to call 518-742-3309 to sign up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.