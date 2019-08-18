Summer sure is flying by.
Summer programs are wrapping up, people are using their vacation time, and everyone is preparing to get back into the swing of school. Yes, school. One way or another, you are affected by school. Either you have a student returning or beginning, you work at one, or the neighborhood will be filled with little ones running around looking for that big yellow bus.
August is a great month to save money on specific things. As long as you know what to buy, you can save hundreds of dollars on items your family will need down the road.
Here are some items to keep your eyes open for:
School supplies: Yes, they have been on sale and included in some great deals all summer long. But this is the time to stock up for the entire year. Kids and adults of all ages going back to school or college will need things to start in September. Take advantage of the rock bottom prices on pencils, pens, notebooks, index cards, and other things your child or college student will need throughout the year. I stock up and keep extra items in a medium size plastic container with a lid. Everything stays organized and new until needed down the road.
Summer clothes: Stock up on all the great sales going on this month. Stores want to move all summer items, including swimsuits, shorts, T-shirts, flip flops, etc. If you know your child’s size for next year, what a great way to get an entire wardrobe and save money! And don’t forget to buy for yourself. Stock up for next season and have your closet ready.
Linens and dorm room essentials: Even if you are not headed to college, this is a great time to get new towels, bed sheets and room accessories. Stores put all of these items on sale with dorm rooms in mind, but each household uses all of the items as well. If redoing a room, you will find the best prices right now with all the new updated merchandise on the shelves.
Laptops: Again with the idea of students returning to school, this is a great time to look at new laptops. Laptop prices will not be this low again until Black Friday. Know what you will need, and buy the best one you can at the best price available. Check online and in store and always compare prices before you buy.
With any monthly sales, only buy what you will use now and at some point in the future. It will not be a great deal if you have wasted your hard earned money on something you never use.
In my monthly class at The Post-Star, I go into detail about using coupons, saving money, finding monthly deals and how it will benefit your family and your pocket book! Free giveaways during the class as well. Please join me for my next class on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. Feel free to call 518-742-3309 to sign up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.