With Thanksgiving behind us, now on to one of the busiest times of the year, December.
If you are like me, you have a list, or a couple of lists of things you need to do or buy. Hopefully you are organized, and have been shopping a little here and there. If not, there are some ways to save money in the next couple of weeks, and still purchase things you want to give. You may even save enough to buy a little something for yourself!
Here are some of my favorite things to focus on, and things to stay away from:
Gift Cards: This is the month to buy gift cards. Many stores will run specials on cards, giving you a percentage off or a larger card than the price you actually pay. Many restaurants give a $5 coupon to go along with the gift card, or give a discount on multiple gift cards purchased. Think of others and yourself when buying gift cards. If you will use it in the future, buy them now to save ahead of time.
TVs, iPhones and video games: You would think that Black Friday was the best time to grab up any electronics, but there are still many sales going on. Stores want to get rid of the extra stock that they ordered for Black Friday, so they are happy to continue to run sales. If buying a TV, look for a better price on a bigger screen size. Game bundles may include games or gift cards included.
And iPhones will be priced lower as well.
You have free articles remaining.
Jewelry: Jewelry stores are out to get your business this month. You will find great deals and discounts going on now. Keep in mind that Valentine’s Day is in February, and the sales running now will give you the best prices. So if you can buy ahead, and stash it away, you could easily save hundreds, and be prepared for Valentine’s Day ahead of time this year.
Items to avoid
Cars: Wait until the end of the month to purchase any new cars. Anytime you can hold off until the end of the month, or end of the quarter, you will receive a much bigger discount, especially on new left overs or used vehicles.
Christmas Decorations: December 26th is the day to head out and grab all of that wrapping paper, Christmas lights and tissue paper. Discounts will grow up to 75% a week after the holiday. Store away for next year. Think ahead of birthdays, Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, etc. You can easily use plain red or green bags and tissue paper for these dates. Think outside the box!
In my monthly class at The Post-Star, I go into detail about using coupons, saving money, finding monthly deals and how it will benefit your family. We are in the process of planning the classes upcoming dates. Call 518-742-3309 for details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.