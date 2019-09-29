It’s funny how an idea pops into my head for my column. I write these each week, after doing my homework, or gathering my knowledge to discuss something. This weeks column has had me buzzing since the thoughts began.
I had run into the store to grab a few things and then head home. We had planned on having our neighbor over to watch some football, and needed some snacks to munch on throughout the game. I had a small list, and knew it wouldn’t take long as I was organized.
As I made my way through the store, some specific things caught my attention. A mom who was arguing with her child about putting an item (a small cheaply made toy) in the cart. But then she gave up the fight, gave in and proceeded to the check out. Around another corner, I saw a man complaining to the pharmacist that he had an appointment to be at, and he was furious that his medications were not ready to pick up.
I headed to the cash register to find a cashier and man bagging the groceries. Both are very familiar, and have worked there for years. The woman in front of me was on her phone during the entire process. It was a lengthy transaction. While I began loading the belt with my items, and prepared my money, I noticed she never said one word to either employee. It was my turn, and I visited with the cashier while watching the screen. I said thank you to both employees and headed outside.
It takes me an extra minute to get to my vehicle, as I park my vehicle as far away as I can to save it from dings from others. While I was headed out to put my groceries away, two other customers were doing the same. Both of these customers put their groceries in their vehicles, jumped in and left. Leaving the cart alone in the parking lot, ready to roll into any vehicle in its path.
I returned my cart, got into vehicle and thought about all of the small things I had just witnessed. We live in such a fast paced world, that I think common decency has become last on the list of importance. So, I wanted to give some simple tips, things to think of if you will while you are out and about doing your shopping this weekend.
Stick to your list:
- If your child is screaming for a toy, explain to them, these are cheaply made, way overpriced and not on the list. My kids at 16 and 22 still ask before putting something into the cart. They know how strict I can be!
Allow time to shop:
- Your medications may not be ready when you show up, items may have to be brought to you from the back room. The store may be super busy. It will only frustrate you if you are running late. Allow time.
Leave your phone alone:
- I can not believe how rude people are with their phones. I know they are important, and I appreciate my cellphone, but I would never take a call when I am doing something important with someone right in front of me. It is just plain rude. Remember that.
Return your carts:The staff that is hired to grab carts from the parking lots are not there to walk all over and grab random carts. They are supposed to be able to go out, hook onto the single line of carts and bring them in. This wastes their time, having to gather up carts. Not to mention, carts can do serious damage to any of our vehicles. And who doesn’t need a couple extra steps in their day. Put your carts away.
- I know everyone is busy, running around, thinking of everything on their to do list. But if we all take the time to be more organized, be considerate to others, especially employees, everyone’s day will run smoother. Always be appreciative and helpful while at the store. You may just change someone’s day.
In my monthly class at The Post-Star, I go into detail about using coupons, saving money, finding monthly deals and how it will benefit your family and your pocket book! Free giveaways during the class as well. We are in the process of setting up future dates for the coupon class. For more information, feel free to call 518-742-3309.
