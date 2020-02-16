Column: Coupons come from multiple places

Kimberly Butler Follow Kimberly Butler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If you know me, you know one of my favorite things is to open the Sunday Post-Star and see all of those beautiful shiny inserts filled with coupons. I always have an idea of what will be in there for the week, but I enjoy looking them over just in case I missed anything.

Newspapers are one of the best ways to find all those coupons you need to save money. But it doesn’t end there. There are great ways to locate coupons to use in the store each week, you just have to know where to look!

An easy place to find coupons is online. There are many websites that have thousands of coupons listed for you to print. All you need to do is search for the coupon and if it is there, print it and go shopping! It is like printing money, the legal way!

There are rules for printing coupons online that you must keep in mind. When you find a coupon you want to print, you are legally allowed to print two of those coupons per electronic source you have (laptop, phone, etc.). For example, if you have a 60 cents off an item coupon you want to print, and you have two laptops, you can print two from each laptop, for a total of four. If you only have one laptop, then you can print a total of two. Two great places to find online printable coupons are smartsource.com and coupons.com.

