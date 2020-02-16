Column: Coupons come from multiple places

If you know me, you know one of my favorite things is to open the Sunday Post-Star and see all of those beautiful shiny inserts filled with coupons. I always have an idea of what will be in there for the week, but I enjoy looking them over just in case I missed anything.
Newspapers are one of the best ways to find all those coupons you need to save money. But it doesn’t end there. There are great ways to locate coupons to use in the store each week, you just have to know where to look!
An easy place to find coupons is online. There are many websites that have thousands of coupons listed for you to print. All you need to do is search for the coupon and if it is there, print it and go shopping! It is like printing money, the legal way!
There are rules for printing coupons online that you must keep in mind. When you find a coupon you want to print, you are legally allowed to print two of those coupons per electronic source you have (laptop, phone, etc.). For example, if you have a 60 cents off an item coupon you want to print, and you have two laptops, you can print two from each laptop, for a total of four. If you only have one laptop, then you can print a total of two. Two great places to find online printable coupons are smartsource.com and coupons.com.
Another great place to find coupons is right at your local store. If you look around the store on products or on the shelves, you may find some great coupons to use on those products you are there to buy. Stickies are coupons that are stuck to a product. Blinkies are coupons located in a small box that is hanging in front of the product on the shelf. They all used to blink, that is why they are referred to as Blinkies. These are usually great coupons to grab. Make sure the item is on sale before you impulse buy. If it’s on sale and you have that blinkie coupon, go for it! You have just found a great deal.
Manufacturers will also put tear pad coupons out for consumers. These are a pad of coupons located on a shelf or display for that specific item. Again, make sure the item is at the best price before you buy.
Always keep your eyes open for store coupons as well. Many stores have their own coupons, and some stores will allow you to “stack” the coupons. Stacking coupons is when you use a manufacturer coupon and a store coupon on the same item in a transaction. This allows you an even bigger discount off the item you are buying.
And lastly, ask your neighbors and friends. If they do not use coupons (who are these people?) then maybe they would be willing to share, rather than throw them away. You may also see them hanging around at restaurants, laundromats and other public places.
In my class at The Post-Star, I go into detail about using coupons, saving money, finding monthly deals and how it will benefit your family. We are in the process of planning the classes upcoming dates. Please call 518-742-3309 for more information.
Kimberly Butler is a busy mom, wife and child care provider who loves to save money. She lives in Queensbury with her family and her black lab Duke and writes a weekly column for The Post-Star.