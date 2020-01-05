Column: Couponing through the years

Four years.
I am not sure where the time has gone, but at this point, I have written 208 columns. My first one in January of 2016 was titled “Let the saving prospects begin.” It was based on an idea I had a few months prior.
I have taught an extreme couponing class for years at The Post- Star building in Glens Falls, and wanted to see what I could do to build customers that would come in and take the class.
I thought about doing an article, and explain things about my class. But the issue was would I be able to fit it all into one article? I mean, I have a lot to say. So, then I thought, what if I wrote something every week. And the wheels started turning. I reached out to see if they would be interested in writing a column.
It just so happened that another columnist that had written for years had retired, and they were looking to fill the position. Talk about timing. I was asked to submit some samples, and they would let me know.
So, I was off. I had never written a column. I had never really written anything since high school. Never had to. But, once I started, I found it to be enjoyable. I sent the samples their way and waited. And then received the email. They wanted me to come in. They enjoyed reading my work, and decided to accept me as the newest columnist at The Post-Star.
I was excited, scared and proud. Would I be able to make them happy each week? Would I be able to come up with new material every Sunday? Would people who read the paper enjoy reading about saving money? Would I have a following? I soon found out it would all work out.
Every column came easily to write each week. There are always new ways to save money, and new tips to share with people. And over the years, I have had plenty of positive feedback from the public about my column, so I do feel that readers enjoy it each Sunday.
My column has grown and changed over the years as well. It gives me a spot to voice my opinion, share my thoughts and help people save each and every week. Sometimes I write strictly about using coupons and doubling them at the register.
Other times I write about stockpiling and donating items you don’t use. And then there are the columns where I let you into my world, tell you stories about my family and my life. One thing I know, I enjoy sharing each and every column that I write with all of you.
So, I thank you. I thank The Post-Star for giving me, a mom who loves to save money a chance to share her tips with the region each week. I thank the readers for tuning in and supporting the paper and reading my column each and every Sunday. And I thank you for reaching out to me and wanting to learn by asking questions. I appreciate people talking about my column, sharing it on social media, and learning from it, which was always my intention in the first place. I look forward to saving right along side of you for many years to come!
In my monthly class at The Post-Star, I go into detail about using coupons, saving money, finding monthly deals and how it will benefit your family. We are in the process of planning the classes upcoming dates. Feel free to call 518-742-3309 for more information.
Kimberly Butler is a busy mom, wife and child care provider who loves to save money. She lives in Queensbury with her family and her black lab Duke and writes a weekly column for The Post-Star.