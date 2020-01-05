Column: Couponing through the years

I was excited, scared and proud. Would I be able to make them happy each week? Would I be able to come up with new material every Sunday? Would people who read the paper enjoy reading about saving money? Would I have a following? I soon found out it would all work out.

Every column came easily to write each week. There are always new ways to save money, and new tips to share with people. And over the years, I have had plenty of positive feedback from the public about my column, so I do feel that readers enjoy it each Sunday.

My column has grown and changed over the years as well. It gives me a spot to voice my opinion, share my thoughts and help people save each and every week. Sometimes I write strictly about using coupons and doubling them at the register.

Other times I write about stockpiling and donating items you don’t use. And then there are the columns where I let you into my world, tell you stories about my family and my life. One thing I know, I enjoy sharing each and every column that I write with all of you.