Who is in the mood to do some shopping? Fall is a great time of year, one of my favorites. A time to look around, clean out the garage, shed or attic and find some great deals on items that are no longer in season. Do you know what to look for? Let me help guide you, so you save a bundle this Columbus Day weekend!
Grills and outdoor furniture
- : These items have been on sale for about a month now, but if you have waited, boy are you in for a treat. Discounts are now at the largest amount, some up to 80% off. Check out any grills on sale. You may be able to get a huge upgrade for a fraction of the money you would have spent in the summer. Look over your patio furniture. If things are ripped or looking old and dirty, you can find anything in this section on sale right now.
Camping gear
- : Are you an outdoorsman? Did your tent or sleeping bag get some damage this season? Check out the great deals right now on anything camping. Update your foldable chairs, tables, tarps, etc. Stores do not want to store these items all winter long, so the discounts are deep.
Clothing
You have free articles remaining.
- : At this point, all the stores have stopped running their “Back to School” sales. Which is good news for you! They may have an abundance of inventory that they wish to get rid of. Therefore, they will be marking items down. Check out jeans for the family, shirts and lighter coats and jackets. Always think ahead with sizes for you and your children. Planning ahead will save you a lot of money in the long run.
Air conditioners and fans
- : I realize that most people are busy taking their air conditioners out of the windows and packing them away for the winter. However, if you head to the store, you can find these with big discounts. Bring it home, and store it in the box! Won’t it be nice to grab your brand new air conditioner from the attic next summer?
Vehicles
- : If you have been shopping around for a new vehicle, now is the time to do the deal. Next years models have arrived, and salesman are gearing up to thin out the inventory. Take advantage of this by checking out multiple dealers, and comparing sales and incentives. A great way to upgrade your ride and save some money.
In my class at The Post-Star, I go into detail about using coupons, saving money, finding monthly deals and how it will benefit your family and your pocket book! Free giveaways during the class as well. We are in the process of setting up future dates for the coupon class. For more information call 518-742-3309.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.