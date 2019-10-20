There is nothing better than a grand opening. A celebration of a new store, bigger and better than before. And if you are lucky enough, this coming Thursday, Oct. 24, you can join in the fun and welcome the brand new Aldi to our area.
Aldi has been in this region for a number of years, but originally came from Germany. Aldi began in 1946, when Karl and Theo Albrecht took control of their mother’s grocery store in the German city of Essen. From the small store, they continued to build and became one of Germany’s biggest retailers, which to this day is known for their low prices in the industry.
Some fun facts about Aldi:
- The name Aldi is a combination of Albrecht and discount
- The store is known for “everyday low prices”
- Aldi rarely does buy one get one free deals
- Aldi has their own brand products
- Aldi does not accept coupons
- Aldi saves money buy not supplying bags
I am sure each of you have been to the current store on Quaker Road. You head up to the building, with a quarter in hand to get a cart. This quarter concept keeps you from leaving the cart in the parking lot. This cuts down on vehicle damage from carts. You go in one door, up and down the isles, head to the register and head back out the exit door. You can either bring bags or buy bags there. I’ve even been known to grab boxes while shopping.
If you plan to head to the grand opening celebration on Thursday, you will want to be there at 8:30 a.m. for the ribbon cutting ceremony. The first 100 customers at the event will receive gift cards. You can also enter for a chance to win a year’s supply of produce.
If you are a Price Rite shopper, they have changed and updated their store. With Aldi moving in right next door, they felt it was time for a face lift. They have lowered their prices and added some special discounts on weekly items. Definitely worth checking out!
If I could change one thing about Aldi, it would be that they accepted coupons. However, over the years, I have had good luck with their produce, dry products and some taxables that I have tried. They are great for sticking to a budget.
In my monthly class at The Post-Star, I go into detail about using coupons, saving money, finding monthly deals and how it will benefit your family and your pocket book! Free giveaways during the class as well. We are in the process of setting up future dates for the coupon class. For more information, feel free to call 518-742-3309.
