Column: Being prepared is the first step

If you are busy shoveling snow from the weekend weather, you know how important it is to be prepared ahead of time. Depending on how you look at it, we have had a pretty good winter so far. I for one want the cold and snow for the economy and the businesses that depend on it. But, I wouldn’t mind if it stayed warm and sunny at my house in Queensbury.
If you are like a lot of people, you have already put everything in order for winter. You did this during the months prior. If you haven’t, or you notice that you can do more, there is still time to take advantage of making some changes, and saving some money in the long run.
Plastic on the windows: If you live in an older home, chances are there is leaks around those old windows. If you put plastic on the inside or outside, it will cut down on the amount of air getting in and out, saving you money on your heating bill.
Draft stop on all doors: We installed these this fall, and let me tell you, I do notice a difference. Again, a lot of air leaks out around doors, windows, outlets and things you wouldn’t even think of. By sealing these places up, you will be warmer and save money along the way.
Go around your house and make a checklist: Some simple tasks around the house can save you hundreds of dollars. Checking your air filters, replace them if need be. Install a programmable thermostat. Wrap your water heater in insulation. Insulate outlets and light switches. So many small things you can do that will add up!
Close off rooms: If you don’t go up into the attic, close it off. Shut the doors on rooms you no longer use, and stop heating them. A spare bedroom, an upstairs. By cutting back on where you are pushing your heat around, you can regulate your heat bill better.
Add insulation: Whether it is in your attic, in your walls, ceiling, or anywhere else, insulation is a big one. Older homes have little insulation, therefore, are harder to heat. A big expense up front, but will end up saving you thousands over the next few years.
Spring is coming. Slowly but surely. But until then, make some of these changes, and put some more money in the bank.
We are in the process of planning the next coupon classes in the coming months. For more information call 518-742-3309.
Kimberly Butler is a busy mom, wife and child care provider who loves to save money. She lives in Queensbury with her family and her black lab Duke and writes a weekly column for The Post-Star.