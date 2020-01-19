Column: Being prepared is the first step

Kimberly Butler Follow Kimberly Butler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If you are busy shoveling snow from the weekend weather, you know how important it is to be prepared ahead of time. Depending on how you look at it, we have had a pretty good winter so far. I for one want the cold and snow for the economy and the businesses that depend on it. But, I wouldn’t mind if it stayed warm and sunny at my house in Queensbury.

If you are like a lot of people, you have already put everything in order for winter. You did this during the months prior. If you haven’t, or you notice that you can do more, there is still time to take advantage of making some changes, and saving some money in the long run.

Plastic on the windows: If you live in an older home, chances are there is leaks around those old windows. If you put plastic on the inside or outside, it will cut down on the amount of air getting in and out, saving you money on your heating bill.

Draft stop on all doors: We installed these this fall, and let me tell you, I do notice a difference. Again, a lot of air leaks out around doors, windows, outlets and things you wouldn’t even think of. By sealing these places up, you will be warmer and save money along the way.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}