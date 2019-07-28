Coupons. Small shiny magical pieces of paper. These wonderful things come in the Sunday edition of The Post-Star each week.
If you are lucky, they arrive on your doorstep on Sunday mornings, and wait for you to clip them. Then you slide them in an envelope and head to the store to buy your items, saving money.
I was always a person who would spend the morning cutting coupons, then head to the store without being organized. Sometimes, I would even forget the coupons on the counter at home. Once I realized there was a better way to use coupons, it was very clear that I wanted to help others.
If you already use coupons, you know how to save money, and I am sure you enjoy it. However, isn’t there always room for learning? Maybe you could learn about things you never thought of, or use the coupons in a better way to be able to purchase more products at lower prices?
What if I told you there was a class that you could take, that only lasts about an hour, but you leave with the ability to buy items for low prices and get different things from the store for free? Well there is, and you need to sign up!
At The Post Star building located at 76 Lawrence St. in Glens Falls, I pick an evening and teach a coupon class. This class is full of information about coupons, shopping, saving money, stockpiling and getting items for free. Yes, free. I teach you the basics of beginning the coupon process, where to find your coupons, and what to do with them once you have them! I show you how to match up deals with your coupons, and save the most money you can each week.
Different things that I do during this class is instruction as well as hands on examples. I will bring in products that I have gotten free or at a low price, and explain how to do the transaction. This way, you can see the process and learn from the example. After about an hour of instruction (and fun) I will pick names out of a raffle style bucket and give bags of products away to two lucky class members.
You will also leave with a bag from The Post-Star, with goodies from them, and some information about the class to use as a reference. You also have email support from me while you are beginning! Keep some of that hard-earned money each week!
Please join me for my next class at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. Feel free to call 518-742-3309 to sign up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.