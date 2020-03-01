Column: A season to purge

Kimberly Butler Follow Kimberly Butler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In like a lion. March has begun cold and calm. However, this coming week looks to be warmer. Spring is in the air! With the weather getting warmer, it puts me into a purging mood. I want to get rid of things that we no longer need or someone else can use. This is the time to go through your stockpile and start sharing items!

When I am shopping, I always keep in mind to keep a lookout for items that my friends and families use. If I see something cheap or free, I will grab it for them. And no, it doesn’t make sense to buy 20 boxes of cereal and then let it expire. That is wasteful on many levels.

As always, you must have an idea of what your family will use in a timely manner. If I know that my daycare children will use those extra boxes of cereal, then I will go ahead and buy them. But if I can see that I have a few left that are coming close to an expiration date, I will give away before I waste it.

When you are putting your items away in your stockpile each week, make sure that you are adding items to the back of the pile. Just think of the clerk at the store. Where does he or she place the new bottles of salad dressing? In the back of the row. You should do the same each time you add to your inventory. This way you are sure to use them in order of the expiration date.