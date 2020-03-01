Column: A season to purge

In like a lion. March has begun cold and calm. However, this coming week looks to be warmer. Spring is in the air! With the weather getting warmer, it puts me into a purging mood. I want to get rid of things that we no longer need or someone else can use. This is the time to go through your stockpile and start sharing items!
When I am shopping, I always keep in mind to keep a lookout for items that my friends and families use. If I see something cheap or free, I will grab it for them. And no, it doesn’t make sense to buy 20 boxes of cereal and then let it expire. That is wasteful on many levels.
As always, you must have an idea of what your family will use in a timely manner. If I know that my daycare children will use those extra boxes of cereal, then I will go ahead and buy them. But if I can see that I have a few left that are coming close to an expiration date, I will give away before I waste it.
When you are putting your items away in your stockpile each week, make sure that you are adding items to the back of the pile. Just think of the clerk at the store. Where does he or she place the new bottles of salad dressing? In the back of the row. You should do the same each time you add to your inventory. This way you are sure to use them in order of the expiration date.
Also with couponing, there are many chances to receive items for free. You already know some of the many items such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, paper towels, cleaning products, toilet paper, etc. you can get for free. If you have 30 tubes of toothpaste, you can afford to give a couple (or more) to another family member, a neighbor, or a donation box at your local store or food pantry.
A great way to always think about donating is to set up a donation box near your stockpile! This would be a spot where you would automatically donate items that will expire before you will use them, or put extra items you purchased in there for donation as well. If donations are needed at a local school, you can grab a bag and not even think about it.
There is always someone in the community that could use a hand with things for their family. Maybe it is someone who just got in an accident, a family in your child’s class just lost their job. They will appreciate the gesture, and you can feel great by helping out someone who needed it.
In my monthly class at The Post-Star, I go into detail about using coupons, saving money, finding monthly deals and how it will benefit your family. We are in the process of planning the classes upcoming dates. Feel free to call 518-742-3309, or go to poststar.com/couponclass for more information.
Kimberly Butler is a busy mom, wife and child care provider who loves to save money. She lives in Queensbury with her family and her black lab Duke and writes a weekly column for The Post-Star.