Column: A new year to save money

How many of you are looking forward to New Year’s Day? Some people look at it as a day to celebrate with friends, stay up and ring in the new year. Others go to bed, knowing that Thursday isn’t going to really be any different than today.

There are people who use this date as an end to a year, and a brand new chance at starting over. With this group, they make plans, have fresh ideas and goals to work towards. Whether small or large, they are excited for the fresh start that January brings.

One of the biggest resolutions made this time of year is to save more money. Well this is something that I can help you with! With the tips I write about each week, you will have the ability to save hundreds. And all you need is a pair of scissors to begin.

If you read my column regularly, you all know I teach a class at The Post-Star about extreme couponing and saving money for your family. This is a great way for beginners to start their couponing journey. I go over everything you need to begin using coupons, where to find coupons, and what to do with them once you have them. You leave the class with the knowledge you need to save money.