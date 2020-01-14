Voices to lift Sunday as Battenkill Chorale marks 25 years

Leon is now the president of the un-auditioned chorus under the direction of new Artistic Director Noah Palmer, who replaced Founding Director Janet McGhee, who retired.

The Battenkill Chorale will sing royal masterworks of Mozart and Handel at Sunday’s concert.

The hobby chorus once boasted about 100 singers from six counties in New York and Vermont. But some members left when McGhee retired, and now the group is about 45 strong and looking to grow.

“The most amazing thing is to see what’s here, which is this wonderful choir of community volunteers, non-auditioned. We’re all on the same leveled playing field,” Palmer said before rehearsal Thursday. “It’s been a total joy so far in the two concert cycles that I’ve been through with the group.”

In May, the group will collaborate with Berkshire Lyric chorus at a concert at Tanglewood, in western Massachusetts, where the singers will perform large romantic pieces with full orchestra and soloists.

Palmer rehearsed the group at the Cambridge United Presbyterian Church on Thursday and encouraged members all to get into “performance mode.” He talked about “choral unity” and “ensemble,” and stressed the importance of “taller vowels.” The group typically rehearses at Hubbard Hall.