St. Lawrence names spring dean’s list
CANTON — Students have been selected for inclusion on the dean’s list for academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester at St. Lawrence University.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.
Local students include:
- Isabel Caprood of Queensbury;
- Reagan Collier-Hogan of Hudson Falls;
- Gabrielle Davis of Glens Falls;
- Caitlyn Fuss of Lake Luzerne;
- Ashley Godfrey of Fort Edward;
- Emma Hagadorn of Johnsburg;
- Wesley Hills of Gansevoort;
- Moira Hogan of Hudson Falls;
- Hannah Kenney of Lake George;
- Nicholas King of Queensbury;
- Mathilda Kunz of Porter Corners;
- Cheyenne McQuain of Glens Falls;
- Timothy Reed of Gansevoort;
- Caroline Starace of Greenfield Center;
- Jack Sylvia of Queensbury; and
- Amanda Teppo of Queensbury.
Lockwood makes dean’s list at Union
SCHENECTADY — Claire Lockwood of Greenfield Center was named to the 2020 dean’s list at Union College.
The Union College dean’s list honors students who have a grade point average of 3.5 for the entire academic year and meet certain other requirements.
Lockwood is a biology major.
