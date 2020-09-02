St. Lawrence names spring dean’s list

CANTON — Students have been selected for inclusion on the dean’s list for academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester at St. Lawrence University.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

Local students include:

Isabel Caprood of Queensbury;

Reagan Collier-Hogan of Hudson Falls;

Gabrielle Davis of Glens Falls;

Caitlyn Fuss of Lake Luzerne;

Ashley Godfrey of Fort Edward;

Emma Hagadorn of Johnsburg;

Wesley Hills of Gansevoort;

Moira Hogan of Hudson Falls;

Hannah Kenney of Lake George;

Nicholas King of Queensbury;

Mathilda Kunz of Porter Corners;

Cheyenne McQuain of Glens Falls;

Timothy Reed of Gansevoort;

Caroline Starace of Greenfield Center;

Jack Sylvia of Queensbury; and

Amanda Teppo of Queensbury.

Lockwood makes dean’s list at Union

SCHENECTADY — Claire Lockwood of Greenfield Center was named to the 2020 dean’s list at Union College.