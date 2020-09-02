 Skip to main content
On campus
On campus

St. Lawrence names spring dean’s list

CANTON — Students have been selected for inclusion on the dean’s list for academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester at St. Lawrence University.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

Local students include:

  • Isabel Caprood of Queensbury;
  • Reagan Collier-Hogan of Hudson Falls;
  • Gabrielle Davis of Glens Falls;
  • Caitlyn Fuss of Lake Luzerne;
  • Ashley Godfrey of Fort Edward;
  • Emma Hagadorn of Johnsburg;
  • Wesley Hills of Gansevoort;
  • Moira Hogan of Hudson Falls;
  • Hannah Kenney of Lake George;
  • Nicholas King of Queensbury;
  • Mathilda Kunz of Porter Corners;
  • Cheyenne McQuain of Glens Falls;
  • Timothy Reed of Gansevoort;
  • Caroline Starace of Greenfield Center;
  • Jack Sylvia of Queensbury; and
  • Amanda Teppo of Queensbury.

Lockwood makes dean’s list at Union

SCHENECTADY — Claire Lockwood of Greenfield Center was named to the 2020 dean’s list at Union College.

The Union College dean’s list honors students who have a grade point average of 3.5 for the entire academic year and meet certain other requirements.

Lockwood is a biology major.

On campus is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. You can submit items to her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206.

