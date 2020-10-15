New historical fiction book is society fundraiser

QUEENSBURY — Fowler’s Mills is a fictional town, but it sounds a lot like Glens Falls.
It is the setting of the new book, “The Last Seamstress of Fowler’s Mills,” a tale of historical fiction that documents the importance of the garment industry in the city of Glens Falls and surrounding area at the turn of the 20th century.
The book was written several years ago by Teri Podnorszki Rogers, executive director of the Warren County Historical Society. It is Rogers’ fifth book but her first foray into historical fiction.
The book tells the story of a family shirt- and dress-making dynasty in upstate New York. Three generations of Fowler women — Charlotte, Nora and Jen — are affected by a secret. The story is filled with plot twists, flashbacks and a portrait of the inner workings of American shirt and dress factories.
The idea for the book was born out of Rogers’ love of history and her prior work with the Chapman Museum on the McMullen-Leavens Company.
For that 2002 exhibit, Rogers conducted interviews and compiled oral histories of the retired seamstresses, cutters and employees who worked in the factory of the former McMullen-Leavens Company, which was located at the corner of Lawrence and Cooper streets in Glens Falls.
“I was just always fascinated by this shirt and dress factory that was right in the heart of the east end of Glens Falls that was making apparel that was world-famous,” Rogers said.
Rogers was tasked with telling the story of the industrial architecture of the building and conveying the mechanics of shirt and dress factory work, a very labor-intensive industry. The mechanized, specialized work rose to the level of true art, Rogers said.
“The McMullen’s women’s fashions that were made here were literally shipped out of the railroad station on Lawrence Street all over the country, and they were sold all over the world,” she said.
Even Eleanor Roosevelt traveled to Glens Falls to buy her shirtwaist dresses, she said.
In 1939, the McMullen-Leavens Company employed 750 people. The company was the largest employer in Glens Falls, even larger than Finch Pruyn. And most of those people worked at the factory on Lawrence and Cooper streets, considered a truly modern factory at the time, Rogers said.
“The emergence of factories like this not only in Glens Falls but around the world was really a phenomenon,” she said, “because it brought women out of their homes into factory settings.”
The historical society has decided to publish the book and use the sale proceeds as a fundraiser. A book launch will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the society’s headquarters at 50 Gurney Lane.
Rogers will sign copies of the $20 book (plus tax), prepared locally by Kingsbury Printing. All proceeds from book sales will go to the historical society.
“It’s been a tough year for us here with the pandemic, having been closed for a while,” Rogers said.
A random lightning strike in late May knocked out all the computers at the historical society.
The society is back open several days a week now and is pursuing an expansion into the building next door.
“We’re very proud to say that not only are we surviving,” Rogers said, “but we’re really thriving right now with the historical society.”
