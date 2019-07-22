GLENS FALLS — June Waters walked over to a glass case containing delicately embroidered and interestingly shaped shoes.
“They make you go, ‘Woo!’ They’re just amazing. They look like they’re out of a fairy tale, but they are shoes out of a culture,” said Waters, the director of the World Awareness Children’s Museum in Glens Falls.
The shoes are part of the museum’s new exhibit called “Wear in the World?” featuring textiles from around the world.
The museum is an interactive, hands-on children’s museum whose mission is to bring the diverse world to children. Waters hopes the new textiles exhibit will also appeal to adults.
“It’s somewhat of a hybrid show in that it does have, I hope, an appeal to adults who appreciate the fine arts of textile and clothing,” she said.
The exhibit was inspired by the large number of items kept in storage on the second floor of the museum, including textiles, clothing, shoes, hats, dolls and other exquisite items. As always, the exhibit is accompanied by children’s art from around the world.
One space contains textiles form Ghana, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Japan and Cameroon.
“Every piece says something about its culture that it’s from,” said Waters, who pointed to a case full of dolls wearing clothing representing their countries.
She explains to kids that some children in countries like India and Mongolia still wear the traditional garb.
“Pretty much anywhere you go these days, you’re going to find children in jeans and T-shirts,” she said. “So we talk about the fact that this is traditional, although some cultures still very much wear what one would consider traditional.”
Kids have been flocking to the loom and hook station, where they can weave their own potholders. The Nigerian marketplace has been repurposed with textiles, and photos on the wall display local photographs from the Chapman Historical Museum of the local area’s textile history.
“It’s local history, as well as world awareness,” Waters said, “so I’m trying to bring some of that into everything we do.”
Children can pretend to make material at a faux textile factory. They can also use an antique sewing machine with a foot treadle to make their own clothing.
“Of course, it’s neutered,” Waters laughed. “There’s no needles, nothing sharp.”
Instead, the museum staff found a way to “sew” clothes using Velcro to attach pieces of fabric.
Old sewing patterns hang on the walls.
“I’m sure most kids don’t even know that people used to be able to make their own clothes,” said Bethanie Muska, deputy director and education coordinator.
Families can measure each other in the fashion design studio, and kids are encouraged to draw and design their own clothing. They can also play with international paper dolls.
Muska created an exhibit on an iPad that allows kids to watch videos of textile-making from around the world, including a video about making fabric from pineapple fiber. There is also a shirt on display from the Philippines that is made from the pineapple fiber.
“It’s fascinating the different styles of textile weaving and how they differ around the world,” Muska said.
The museum offers workshops on Thursdays that coordinate with the new exhibit. Museum educator Chloe Jagelski taught four young girls how to make friendship bracelets Thursday.
Exhibit will run through June, but with a lot of textile items still in storage, the exhibits will occasionally change.
Clothing is both culturally influenced and driven by personality, Waters said.
“Everybody makes that aesthetic decision every morning,” Waters said. “What am I going to wear? What do I like? What color do I feel? What textures do I like? So we all participate in the art of wearing clothes and picking out our different style.”
