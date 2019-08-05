QUEENSBURY — Six-year-old Adam Spero was obsessed with nocturnal animals.
He was determined to catch himself a hedgehog.
“In his little, innocent mind, he thought that you could just go out in the nighttime and get one,” said his mother, Johanna Spero, a local author who writes under the name J.D. Spero.
One night, he persuaded his mother to let him go out and find his new pet, a task his mother knew would lead to heartbreak.
“I’m watching from the kitchen window, and I look up and I see that I can see into my neighbor’s homes, like their windows were like movie screens. I could see everything they were doing,” JD Spero said. “And then I realized they could probably see everything I was doing. And then I just got this idea for a story from beginning to end. It all hit at once.”
Six years later, Spero’s new book, “Boy On Hold,” has been published and will be available for purchase for $14.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 13. The Kindle e-book will be available on the same day for $4.99.
Fans can meet Spero at 2 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the Schroon Lake Public Library. More readings and signings are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls and at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs.
This is fourth book for Spero, who lives in Queensbury with her husband and three sons. Adam, her middle son, is now 12.
Unlike her last two young adult fantasy books, this mystery-crime story one is for mature, adult readers.
“The story is that a young boy sneaks out in the middle of the night to try to catch a hedgehog but he witnesses a violent crime next door,” Spero explained. “And it’s his caretaker, who lives next door whom he loves like a grandmother.”
The boy, Hen Trout, is thrown into a murder trial when his mentally ill teenage brother, who battles schizophrenia, is arrested for the crime.
“So he’s kind of an amateur sleuth who’s trying to figure out what happened,” Spero said. “He thinks he knows, but he starts to doubt himself. And he starts to question what’s true and what isn’t, what he saw and what he didn’t.”
The story gets complicated and it takes a toll on the already struggling family, which consists of a single mom struggling with the undiagnosed mental health issues of the teenage brother.
“It gets pretty heavy, but I don’t think it’s a sad book,” said Spero, who said it does not have a tragic ending.
Spero drew legal trial information from her father, Jim Davies, who owned a law practice on Pearl Street in Glens Falls for years. Spero also hopes the book raises awareness of mental health issues.
Spero stays local with her books — her last two were based in Whitehall — setting the scenes for “Boy On Hold” in Paradox Lake, which is in the Lake Placid region of the Adirondacks.
“I just love the play on words, ‘Paradox Lake,’” she said. “It’s a small town that gets hit with a big story.”
