Lake George teacher uses Latin dance to teach Spanish

“Then it helps me when I’m trying to teach them about grammar or trying to connect with them about a book that we’re reading,” Cornell said.

She likes to teach the kids all the Latin dances, like ramba, cha cha, merengue, and her favorite, salsa rueda. The Latin dances are more stationary, which is more COVID-friendly.

She speaks to them in both English and Spanish while teaching the dances. The music is also a part of the lesson. The students learn the meanings of the songs and research the artists.

She used to teach the dances right in her classroom, but now has to take the students to the gymnasium or to Shepard Park, like she did Friday to maintain social distancing.

Masked Spanish students stood 6 feet apart in the leaf-speckled amphitheater and took cues from Cornell, who taught with Lake George as her backdrop.

“I love that the students are seeing me in a different way. I’m not the teacher in front of the classroom teaching them,” Cornell said, adding, “They can see a different personality of me. I loosen up a little bit and we laugh and we have a good time together.”

That’s important right now.

The students definitely enjoy their dance break as well.