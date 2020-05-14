Hooray for trash day: Special bond formed between hauler, customer

QUEENSBURY — Max Jackowski used to work Wednesdays at the Au Bon Pain at Glens Falls Hospital.
But since the coronavirus pandemic has kept him home, the 24-year-old man with Down syndrome has a new reason to get up early on Wednesday mornings.
Around 9 a.m. on Wednesdays, Max eagerly awaits a visit from Elite Hauling and its co-owner, Eric “Carpy” Carpenter.
Carpenter hops out of the truck and gives Max a greeting. This past Wednesday, Max gave Carpenter some homemade no-bake cookies.
On previous visits, Carpenter brought Max an Elite Hauling shirt. Another time, they both performed “the floss” dance move in the driveway while Max’s mom recorded it. The videos she has shared on Facebook have garnered a lot of likes and views.
“Facebook just went crazy. People loved it,” said Lisa Jackowski, who noted that Max is not the only special greeting along the garbage truck’s route.
While Max hasn’t been working, his mom “hired” him to do the landscaping around their yard, and he is earning gift cards as payment. Max also does his own daily video blogs.
“We’ve had to kind of try to keep him busy here," she said.
Eric Carpenter’s wife, Angela, said her husband is just a kid at heart.
“He’s infamous for blowing the horn for the kids,” she said.
Carpenter said the family business is fortunate to be able to serve the community, especially during this pandemic.
“I think he just really loves what he does and he’s so happy to be out there every day,” she said, adding, “He’s a kid at heart. That’s just Eric’s personality.”
Max is his most regular visitor.
“Those two are something special together, that’s for sure,” she said.
