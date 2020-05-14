Hooray for trash day: Special bond formed between hauler, customer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

QUEENSBURY — Max Jackowski used to work Wednesdays at the Au Bon Pain at Glens Falls Hospital.

But since the coronavirus pandemic has kept him home, the 24-year-old man with Down syndrome has a new reason to get up early on Wednesday mornings.

Around 9 a.m. on Wednesdays, Max eagerly awaits a visit from Elite Hauling and its co-owner, Eric “Carpy” Carpenter.

Carpenter hops out of the truck and gives Max a greeting. This past Wednesday, Max gave Carpenter some homemade no-bake cookies.

On previous visits, Carpenter brought Max an Elite Hauling shirt. Another time, they both performed “the floss” dance move in the driveway while Max’s mom recorded it. The videos she has shared on Facebook have garnered a lot of likes and views.

“Facebook just went crazy. People loved it,” said Lisa Jackowski, who noted that Max is not the only special greeting along the garbage truck’s route.

While Max hasn’t been working, his mom “hired” him to do the landscaping around their yard, and he is earning gift cards as payment. Max also does his own daily video blogs.

“We’ve had to kind of try to keep him busy here," she said.