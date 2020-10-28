Hometown column: Whitehall native stumbles into writing career

Jack Whalen lived a small-town life growing up in 1950s Whitehall.
He rode his bike to the playground to play basketball with his friends. He was a part of four sports teams in high school — football, basketball, baseball and track. He had a steady girlfriend, got good grades.
“It was a good way to grow up,” said Whalen, 73. “I have no regrets about it.”
He went to college, married his college sweetheart, worked in information technology, started a family. But drugs and alcohol crept into his idyllic life and, eventually, ended his marriage of 21 years.
Whalen got clean and sober and used his life experience to write, “The Courage to Surrender,” under the pen name John W. The story is about recovering from lost love and his struggles to conquer addictions.
“That marriage ended very poorly, and it was something that was gnawing away at me for quite a few years,” Whalen said from his home in Alpharetta, Georgia. “Finally, I decided to write a book about it and try to get some of it off my chest.”
Whalen is a retired IT project manager. He said writing his story was cathartic. In the process, he realized he was an author.
“The second book I wrote was so much more enjoyable than the first,” he said. “The first one was really just kind of purging the things in my life that I felt really bad about. But the second book was really just written for pleasure and relaxation, and I enjoyed it a lot.”
Whalen released a new book in August, “Miles of Stolen Souls,” a thriller about a madman who plays a cat-and-mouse game with college kids he abducts.
“It keeps you on the edge of your chair, wondering what he’s going to do next and who he’s going to be going after,” Whalen said.
His second career has turned into a full-time job, and he spends more time working now than he did before retirement.
He has two new books coming out that are sequels to books he’s already written. All his books are available on Amazon, Goodreads.com, and other online sites.
Whalen writes about topics that matter to him, like global warming and the legalization of marijuana, which he said would create millions of jobs and has a lot of medical advantages.
He also touches on politics in his books, with his grandchildren in mind.
“I am very much concerned about our grandchildren,” he said, “and with the virus and the politicking and all the things that are going on. I feel bad that they may not realize the freedom that we had when we were young” — like he had when he was young and riding his bike to the playground.
