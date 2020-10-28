Hometown column: Whitehall native stumbles into writing career

Whalen released a new book in August, “Miles of Stolen Souls,” a thriller about a madman who plays a cat-and-mouse game with college kids he abducts.

“It keeps you on the edge of your chair, wondering what he’s going to do next and who he’s going to be going after,” Whalen said.

His second career has turned into a full-time job, and he spends more time working now than he did before retirement.

He has two new books coming out that are sequels to books he’s already written. All his books are available on Amazon, Goodreads.com, and other online sites.

Whalen writes about topics that matter to him, like global warming and the legalization of marijuana, which he said would create millions of jobs and has a lot of medical advantages.

He also touches on politics in his books, with his grandchildren in mind.

“I am very much concerned about our grandchildren,” he said, “and with the virus and the politicking and all the things that are going on. I feel bad that they may not realize the freedom that we had when we were young” — like he had when he was young and riding his bike to the playground.

Call me the good news girl. Are there special people in your community worthy of recognition? Tell me about them. Drop me a line, a tip, a note, or send a press release and photos to ghochsprung@poststar.com or simply call my desk at 518-742-3206. I look forward to hearing all your good news.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.