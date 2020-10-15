Hometown column: New historical fiction book is society fundraiser

QUEENSBURY — Fowler’s Mills is a fictional town, but it sounds a lot like Glens Falls.

It is the setting of the new book, “The Last Seamstress of Fowler’s Mills,” a tale of historical fiction that documents the importance of the garment industry in the city of Glens Falls and surrounding area at the turn of the 20th century.

The book was written several years ago by Teri Podnorszki Rogers, executive director of the Warren County Historical Society. It is Rogers’ fifth book but her first foray into historical fiction.

The book tells the story of a family shirt- and dress-making dynasty in upstate New York. Three generations of Fowler women — Charlotte, Nora and Jen — are affected by a secret. The story is filled with plot twists, flashbacks and a portrait of the inner workings of American shirt and dress factories.

The idea for the book was born out of Rogers’ love of history and her prior work with the Chapman Historical Museum on the McMullen-Leavens Company.

For that 2002 exhibit, Rogers conducted interviews and compiled oral histories of the retired seamstresses, cutters and employees who worked in the factory of the former McMullen-Leavens Company, which was located at the corner of Lawrence and Cooper streets in Glens Falls.