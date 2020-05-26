HOMETOWN COLUMN: Longtime breakfast group dines out in South Glens Falls

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Breakfast sandwiches are the easiest item to eat when you are dining in a parking lot.
That’s what most of the women ordered Sunday morning outside the Peppermill Family Restaurant on Main Street, where the group has been gathering for the past four weeks. The quiche is good too.
For the past 10 years, the women have traditionally gathered inside the Peppermill on Sunday mornings after attending Mass at St. Michael the Archangel church. Their reserved table is waiting, and they get to skip past the other patrons waiting in line.
But since the coronavirus pandemic ended inside seating at restaurants, the women have taken their breakfast outside. A waitress comes out to take their orders and delivers their food to the parking lot, where the women sit in chairs 6 feet apart.
“We’re on a chat group together. Every day we talk,” said Sue Shaw. “But you want to be where you can actually be together and talk.”
The first weekend they gathered was hot and sunny, and they all got sunburns. They drank mimosas on a cold and windy Mother’s Day. The women gathered in the parking lot for the fourth time Sunday, most dressed in red, white and blue in honor of Memorial Day weekend.
When a passing car beeps — which happens often — they all shoot an arm up in the air and wave. On Sunday, a person yelled, “Have fun!”
“These ladies have been eating with us for many, many years,” said Peppermill owner Vicky Osakowicz. “They have a table inside every Sunday morning. So they decided they’re going to still join us and support us, thank goodness.”
Joan Roach said the group missed their time together but also missed the staff at the Peppermill.
“We missed them, so when we talked about trying to get together, Sue come up with this parking lot deal,” Roach said.
The women stay in the parking lot for a couple of hours, chatting and drinking coffee, even after they finish eating.
“I think we all feel good about being able to help Vicky, help the Peppermill, help the people,” said Mary Ellen Stevens, “because they’ve been here a long time and they’ve always been good to us. It’s just a feel good feeling to be here.”
