HOMETOWN COLUMN: Longtime breakfast group dines out in South Glens Falls

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Breakfast sandwiches are the easiest item to eat when you are dining in a parking lot.

That’s what most of the women ordered Sunday morning outside the Peppermill Family Restaurant on Main Street, where the group has been gathering for the past four weeks. The quiche is good too.

For the past 10 years, the women have traditionally gathered inside the Peppermill on Sunday mornings after attending Mass at St. Michael the Archangel church. Their reserved table is waiting, and they get to skip past the other patrons waiting in line.

But since the coronavirus pandemic ended inside seating at restaurants, the women have taken their breakfast outside. A waitress comes out to take their orders and delivers their food to the parking lot, where the women sit in chairs 6 feet apart.

“We’re on a chat group together. Every day we talk,” said Sue Shaw. “But you want to be where you can actually be together and talk.”

The first weekend they gathered was hot and sunny, and they all got sunburns. They drank mimosas on a cold and windy Mother’s Day. The women gathered in the parking lot for the fourth time Sunday, most dressed in red, white and blue in honor of Memorial Day weekend.