WHITEHALL — The children of Whitehall need hope.
And help with their homework.
That was clear after 200 residents responded to a survey from the Revive Whitehall Committee whose results revealed that 99% of the people surveyed thought an after-school program would help Whitehall youths.
“There’s a general climate in Whitehall of kind of depression,” said The Rev. Jim Peterson from the First Baptist Church of Whitehall. “We’re a poor community, no jobs, nothing ever happens here.”
The committee is hoping to make changes, starting with a new after-school program, that will alter the way people think about the community.
“We want to change that to make people feel like they have hope, they can thrive, the community is growing, everybody has good potential and possibilities and a positive attitude in general for the psychology of the community,” Peterson said.
The “Hope After-School” homework program, which they hope to launch in October, will offer students in grades 3-5 homework help and tutoring from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Fridays will feature various life skills activities like cooking and social etiquette or field trips.
“The school is working hard with everything that they can do and we want to help the children to focus, to build their confidence and their academic skills, but also to grow socially and develop life skills,” said The Rev. Rendell Torres, the priest at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church.
The after-school program will be housed in a church-owned home next to Our Lady of Hope at 52 Skene St., which is used by the church for religious education classes. There was an open house held at the house Saturday.
The program is “faith-friendly,” Torres explained, but students do not need to be Catholic to participate. The committee will work with the Whitehall school administrators and teachers to identify children who will most benefit from the extra homework help. The program will be limited to 15-20 kids. They are anticipating the school bus will drop students off outside the house after school.
There will be a tuition fee of about $10 an hour to help defray the cost of the program, including the hiring of two part-time employees, renovations to the house, computers, a copier, printer, Smart Board and snacks. The operating cost for the first year is estimated to be $30,000, plus start-up capital costs of about $12,000.
The committee is asking members of the Whitehall community, school alumni and businesses to donate money to help the families who cannot afford the tuition fee.
“We hope to get financial support as well as enthusiasm from the whole community and particularly people who have a concern for Whitehall and to see it thrive, people who are alumni, former residents, business people and so forth,” Peterson said.
Whole families can benefit if children come home less stressed about their homework, Torres said.
The program will be seeking a state license and will follow the guidelines for state child care after-school programs. The two part-time employees will need background checks and training.
“Since it’s on a Catholic church campus,” Torres said, “there’s been a lot of development in terms of child safety and child protection, so we have a training that they go through in addition to the background checks.”
The committee is also seeking volunteers to help tutor, particularly high school seniors who might be seeking community service hours and who are more familiar with the curriculum.
They are looking for people who would consider the part-time job a labor of love.
“We want to help our children who, through no fault of their own, may have difficult situations at home where it’s hard for them to keep up in school, hard for them to have a peaceful home environment,” Torres said.
He hopes the program will give them a structured, safe environment, where they can do their work and learn how to respect others.
“We just want to give them hope basically,” Torres said. “That’s why we call it ‘Hope After-School.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.