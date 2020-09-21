Hometown column: Historical society to publish photographic history book

People are pulling old black-and-white photographs out of attics and from under beds to contribute to a new book about the history of Washington County.
The Washington County Historical Society is writing a book, “Historic Washington County: A Photographic Portrait,” which investigates the storied past of the rural farming county from the 1840s until post-World War II.
By the mid-1800s, Washington County boasted a population of more than 45,000 people, the third largest in New York at the time, according to the historical society. In 1861, when young men were conscripted into the Union army, the county was one of the most prosperous areas in the country.
The book is being assembled and written by Judy Flagg, the Salem historian, and Elizabeth Cockey, an artist who lives in Argyle.
“People were telling us such interesting stories,” Flagg said. “I think when you show photographs to people it evokes memories and reminiscences, and people were so eager to tell us their stories, so we started writing all of this down.”
The photographic history book grew out of another project Flagg was working on about immigrants coming to Washington County, particularly the immigrant groups that settled in Granville.
“The images were telling the story,” Flagg said, “so then we decided, let’s just bag the history part of it and let the photographs and the pictures tell the story with short captions that have historical content, but yet it will be a picture portrait rather than a history book. We’re letting the pictures tell the story for us, because they do."
The book will focus on previously unpublished photographs. The book will include family photographs, farm families, and old Main Street photos showing the way of life in the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s.
The book’s sales will raise money for the Washington County Historical Society. It is expected to be published in the spring and will be available at the Wing-Northup House in Fort Edward as well as the historical society’s online bookstore at http://www.wchs-ny.org/buy_books.php.
The price has not been decided yet, but should be in the mid-$20 range. The society plans to print 500 copies of the 150-page book.
The cover of the book will boast a photograph of a former cheese factory that once stood on Blind Buck Road in Salem.
“That’s so quintessential Washington County,” Flagg said. “It’s industry, it’s farming, it’s the bucolic landscape. That picture’s got it all. It’s just my all-time favorite.”
Flagg found the photographs of farm families the most interesting. The pictures show the labor-intensive work of the farmers.
“Getting a photograph taken in earlier times was an event,” Flagg said. “They would pull everything out on the front lawn. You’d have the dog, you’d have the horses, you’d have grandma in the rocking chair. You’d have three generations of the family on your front lawn, and it was just a great way to tell that family story.”
