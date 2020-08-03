Hometown column: Glens Falls woman uses play figures to toy with history

GLENS FALLS — A Playmobil pirate cap can be manipulated into a Revolutionary soldier’s hat.

It’s a little more difficult to turn a knight’s helmet into something a German soldier would wear.

“You have to chop some a little bit, you have to fire some, heat it up and squish it,” said Cindy Whitman, a retired history teacher, who taught at Hudson Falls for 20 years.

Whitman has been manipulating Playmobil figures to make dioramas of major historical events. She started making these “set-ups” to keep her four grandchildren interested in history. It has also helped keep her busy during the coronavirus pandemic.

She calls it a “screwy hobby.”

“I think how I got started is a little bit of boredom and a lot of history,” Whitman said. “A lot of wanting to pass that on to the kids.”

Playmobil has been making the 2.75-inch smiling figures since 1974. About 3.5 billion of the play figures have been produced since then.