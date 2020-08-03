Hometown column: Glens Falls woman uses play figures to toy with history

GLENS FALLS — A Playmobil pirate cap can be manipulated into a Revolutionary soldier’s hat.
It’s a little more difficult to turn a knight’s helmet into something a German soldier would wear.
“You have to chop some a little bit, you have to fire some, heat it up and squish it,” said Cindy Whitman, a retired history teacher, who taught at Hudson Falls for 20 years.
Whitman has been manipulating Playmobil figures to make dioramas of major historical events. She started making these “set-ups” to keep her four grandchildren interested in history. It has also helped keep her busy during the coronavirus pandemic.
She calls it a “screwy hobby.”
“I think how I got started is a little bit of boredom and a lot of history,” Whitman said. “A lot of wanting to pass that on to the kids.”
Playmobil has been making the 2.75-inch smiling figures since 1974. About 3.5 billion of the play figures have been produced since then.
“Playmobil is a toy that not very many kids get anymore, but they were still in the toy store, and I like them because they are bigger than Legos,” Whitman said. “Then I could try to get the grandkids interested in play, especially in historical play, if we had some characters they could really look to or manipulate.”
Whitman has a creation on display at the Slate Valley Museum in Granville and another at the Warren County Historical Society in Queensbury.
A room in her Glens Falls home contains hundreds of Playmobil characters, altered to represent different figures from history, real and fictional. On her porch are displays of the Underground Railroad, the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire in New York City and the Cooper’s Cave scene from James Fenimore Cooper’s book, “The Last of the Mohicans.”
Another diorama depicts the 1918 Spanish influenza pandemic, based on the book “The Great Influenza,” by John M. Barry.
She is careful to always include Black characters and women in her displays, such as the Black man who was present during the signing of the Declaration of Independence and female nurses who served in World War I.
“Women had lots of contributions in war that they don’t always get credit for,” she said.
Whitman has a box full of “ladies” — amazing historical women, such as Anne Hutchinson, who founded Rhode Island; Martha Washington; Abigail Adams Sojourner Truth; Dolley Madison: Elizabeth Cady Stanton: Susan B. Anthony: Harriet Tubman: Clara Barton; Eleanor Roosevelt; Amelia Earhart; Sally Ride, with her permed hair; and more contemporary female heroes like Sonia Sotomayor.
She has visited schools and let children hold the figures as she talks about them. She also wants to make sure that her grandkids know history.
“I force them to think a little bit about history,” Whitman said. “To always dwell on the superhero or weird manifestations of human-type people, but not real people, it takes the flesh and blood out of where they came from.”
