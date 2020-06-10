Hometown column: Fort Ann teachers deliver summer books

FORT ANN — Tanya Liebl stepped off yellow school bus No. 89, parked in Julia Colvin’s driveway, and handed the first-grader a gift bag full of books.
“Hi Jules!” said Liebl,a "response to intervention" teacher at Fort Ann school.
Teachers have been riding school buses around town, delivering bags of five or six new books to every Fort Ann student from prekindergarten through fifth grade. The visits are meant to get the students excited about summer reading.
In a normal school year, children get to pick out their summer reading books at a café-style event, where they can see, touch and choose books off their wish lists. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, teachers picked books for the students and delivered them right to their homes.
“We try to highlight reading and literacy throughout the entire year,” Liebl said. “We realize that during the summer they have big regressions. Research has shown that if you provide your kids with books over the summer, the summer slide will be significantly less.”
The Fort Ann school district believes in inspiring reading instead of requiring it, said Elementary Principal Michelle Discenza, who added that it’s important to give kids access to books and choices as well.
“Choice is a powerful motivator for anything in life, of course,” Discenza said. “And the access, not every child does have access to books in their home.”
The school’s library is usually open one day a week in the summer to allow children to check out books, but that isn’t a possibility this year.
Instead, the school sent teachers on buses to deliver books on Tuesday and Wednesday, and will make another run next week. The school uses federal grant money and spends about $25 per student on books.
“Reading is such a powerful life skill,” Discenza said. “Truly, it’s life changing, the ability to read. The freedom is a powerful tool. We want every child to have that ability to be a really strong, capable reader.”
Julia, whose favorite book series is “Pete the Cat,” said she was excited to read the new books.
She likes looking at the pictures, she said, “because they help me read better.”
Call me the good news girl. Are there special people in your community worthy of recognition? Tell me about them.
