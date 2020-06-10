Hometown column: Fort Ann teachers deliver summer books

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FORT ANN — Tanya Liebl stepped off yellow school bus No. 89, parked in Julia Colvin’s driveway, and handed the first-grader a gift bag full of books.

“Hi Jules!” said Liebl,a "response to intervention" teacher at Fort Ann school.

Teachers have been riding school buses around town, delivering bags of five or six new books to every Fort Ann student from prekindergarten through fifth grade. The visits are meant to get the students excited about summer reading.

In a normal school year, children get to pick out their summer reading books at a café-style event, where they can see, touch and choose books off their wish lists. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, teachers picked books for the students and delivered them right to their homes.

“We try to highlight reading and literacy throughout the entire year,” Liebl said. “We realize that during the summer they have big regressions. Research has shown that if you provide your kids with books over the summer, the summer slide will be significantly less.”

The Fort Ann school district believes in inspiring reading instead of requiring it, said Elementary Principal Michelle Discenza, who added that it’s important to give kids access to books and choices as well.