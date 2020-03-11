Hometown column: Excited to be taller — limb-lengthening helps with dwarfism

QUEENSBURY — Kory Kosinski, an 11-year-old boy from Queensbury, can’t wait to return from his next limb-lengthening surgery.

Kosinski, who has dwarfism, will gain another 6 inches of length on his legs during two surgeries scheduled for May 5 on his tibias and May 21 on his femurs.

Kosinski, a sixth-grader, is 4-feet 1-inch tall now and is excited to be taller, but he is looking forward to coming home for another reason.

“Hamsters,” Kory said with a smile at his house Thursday.

“He got a hamster for Christmas and it died. He had it 60 days,” said his mother, Shirley Kosinski. “It was his most favorite thing.”

When he returns from his Florida surgery in mid-August, his parents have promised him he can get two new hamsters.

Kory was born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism. He had his first distraction osteogenesis procedure in 2015, during which his leg bones were broken and slowly pulled apart to regenerate new bone. He gained 6 inches from that surgery, and the second will add another 6 inches to his legs.