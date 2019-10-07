{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE LUZERNE — Lorraine Tooker was married in the First United Methodist Church of Lake Luzerne 54 years ago.

“When I come to church, it brings me peace and all the things that have been going around in my head can kind of calm down,” said Tooker, a church trustee who is organizing an Italian dinner to raise money to fix the church’s roof.

The church is one of the oldest in the area, established June 10, 1807. The current building at 23 Main St. was built in 1852. The roof is 30 to 40 years old.

The trustees are planning to serve an Italian dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday to help raise money for the new roof, which is expected to cost $10,000. That price does not include fixing the interior water damage.

“I guess we’ve needed it for a couple of years but it’s down to crunch time,” Tooker said Friday.

One end of the roof has weakened and is leaking inside, causing paint to chip away in the sanctuary. The wooden ceiling has started to warp from the water damage. The problem is particularly bad in the spring.

“Snow is supposed to slide right off it, but for some reason, ice must get underneath it because it has done some interior damage as well,” said Leslie Carpenter, lay leader, who runs the Sunday School program.

The roof repair was supposed to start this week. The church recently had to make repairs to the parsonage and needs to replace the water heater. The ceiling will also needs repairs, and the carpets need to be replaced in the Fellowship Hall downstairs, said the Rev. Caspar Green.

The church has the money to repair the roof, but it will deplete the savings, memorial fund and checking account.

“Normally, these smaller things wouldn’t be an issue,” Tooker said, “but with the big amount going out for the roof, we’ve got to make some funds to replenish what we’re spending on the roof.”

The church has already raised $3,000 through donations made by the 25 to 35 people who attend Sunday services.

“People in the congregation have already been very generous,” Green said.

The church will also accept donations in the form of checks mailed to the church with "roof" written on the memo line.

The church wants to be able to continue to fund its outreach programs like the summer breakfast ministry, Election Day chicken and biscuits dinner, vacation Bible school, food pantry donations and the soldier program.

“The more we can raise to do the roof project,” Green said, “the more we can continue to invest other funding in ministries to the community, which is really why we’re here.”

