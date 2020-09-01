Hometown Column: Animal sanctuary looking for support

Lambiase and Sheila Flanagan have created a sanctuary full of misfit animals who live together harmoniously on Nettle Meadow cheese farm in Thurman, almost to the Johnsburg line.

The co-owners created the sanctuary about 16 years ago and now more than 137 animals call it home. Most of them have special needs or were dropped off when they had no place else to go.

Flanagan and Lambiase usually host bluegrass bands at their Summer Cheese Jams in the hay loft of their 1903 restored barn, but the coronavirus pandemic forced them to cancel the events, which raise money for the sanctuary.

They have started a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for the animals, their food and medical care. The Cheese Jams usually raise at least $10,000 each summer.

“We have some pretty ancient animals and several that need special health care, so every little bit helps,” Flanagan said.

They offer self-guided tours of the farm daily and guided tours at noon on Saturdays. Hand sanitizer and masks are required.

“The animals are starving for attention,” Lambiase said.