Hometown Column: Animal sanctuary looking for support

THURMAN — Hippo, Hyena, Beagle and Turtle stuck their faces over the gate Monday morning and greeted visitors at the Kemp Animal Sanctuary at Nettle Meadow.
The 4-month-old goats live on the same farm with Frosty, a goat born at 40 degrees below zero. She lost a rear leg to frostbite.
Frosty lives with Crabcakes, a triplet goat born with constricted ligaments in his rear legs. He walks on his two front legs like he’s doing a handstand.
Their neighbor is Leviathan, a large retired ram who only comes out after sundown.
The horse stalls are occupied by 37-year-old Lizzie, who has no teeth, and Reba, who suffers from asthma and needs to take an herbal antihistamine.
Pauline is a rescue turkey, the runt of the litter who was getting pecked to death by her siblings. She lives with a grumpy pig named Lucy.
Hamilton, a black pot-belly pig, doesn’t realize he was neutered. He is not a gentleman.
In a nearby barn live Moxie and Wrinkles, two blind sheep who suffer from a cobalt deficiency.
Foonzie has berserk llama syndrome, and yes, that’s a real thing.
“No one told them they were any different and they just get along just fabulously,” said Lorraine Lambiase, who co-owns Kemp Animal Sanctuary at Nettle Meadow farm. “Animals are just incredible. They take what’s handed to them and make the best of it.”
Lambiase and Sheila Flanagan have created a sanctuary full of misfit animals who live together harmoniously on Nettle Meadow cheese farm in Thurman, almost to the Johnsburg line.
The co-owners created the sanctuary about 16 years ago and now more than 137 animals call it home. Most of them have special needs or were dropped off when they had no place else to go.
Flanagan and Lambiase usually host bluegrass bands at their Summer Cheese Jams in the hay loft of their 1903 restored barn, but the coronavirus pandemic forced them to cancel the events, which raise money for the sanctuary.
They have started a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for the animals, their food and medical care. The Cheese Jams usually raise at least $10,000 each summer.
“We have some pretty ancient animals and several that need special health care, so every little bit helps,” Flanagan said.
They offer self-guided tours of the farm daily and guided tours at noon on Saturdays. Hand sanitizer and masks are required.
“The animals are starving for attention,” Lambiase said.
As the sanctuary grew, Lambiase and Flanagan partnered with 12 local farms and moved their production goats —their “working girls”— to other farms, which then provide the goats' milk for their cheese production, which is done at the farm as well.
When the goats retire, they return to Nettle Meadow and the sanctuary to live.
“It was a horrible weight when COVID first hit and we lost 70% of our business,” Lambiase said.
The cheese business employs 20 people. Local farm families relied on selling their milk to them for cheese.
Lambiase and Flanagan used their Paycheck Protection Program money to keep buying the milk and producing the cheese, which they donated to local food banks.
“It wasn’t very good for the pocket book,” Lambiase said, “but it was very good for the soul.”
Call me the good news girl. Are there special people in your community worthy of recognition? Tell me about them. Drop me a line, a tip, a note, or send a press release and photos to ghochsprung@poststar.com or simply call my desk at 518-742-3206. I look forward to hearing all your good news.
