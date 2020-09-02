Hometown: Boy Scouts from Greenwich seek out adventure

A family of six from Whitehall was crossing the railroad track when their automobile was struck by a train and five of the six people perished.

Descendants of the Nelson Norton family will be on hand to recognize the tragic event and their ancestors who were killed. The society is planning a new sign on the bicycle trail to commemorate the accident which will be installed in the near future.

Light refreshments will be served. Parking is available in the parking lot just south of the site.

All COVID-19 rules will be followed. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be enforced. Call 518-743-0734 for more information.

Corinth library will expand inside access

CORINTH — The Corinth Free Library plans to expand inside access to the public beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8.

A limited number of public computers will be available for use. There will be a strict time limit, and people are strongly suggested to call ahead for an appointment. There will be a browsing area that will be stocked with items from all parts of the library.