Hometown: Boy Scouts from Greenwich seek out adventure

Boy Scout troop travels to W. Va.
GREENWICH — Boy Scout Troop No. 6027, sponsored by Greenwich Elks Lodge No. 2223, traveled to the Summit Bechtel National Scout Reservation in Beckley, West Virginia on Aug. 1 to attend a week of High Adventure Scout Camp.
While there, the six scouts and three adult leaders had the ability to do nine different activities and also performed a community service project to improve the local communities around the summit.
These activities consisted of high ropes courses and zip lines to mountain biking and rock climbing. The service project consisted of the scouts digging a ditch and smoothing a road for emergency vehicles at the summit. They did all of this under the supervision of summit staff members who made sure that all CDC safety measures were being followed while providing a great time for everyone and creating lasting memories for the scouts.
This trip was made possible by the support of the community who bought food from the troop at the Eagles Nest food booth at the Washington County Fairgrounds, and those who donate their deposit bottle and cans at our bins around the community
The troop is still active at this time, holding weekly meetings while following CDC guidelines. Those interested should contact Scoutmaster Jeff Conkey at 518-321-4926 for more information.
New library director named at Bancroft
SALEM — The Board of Trustees of Bancroft Public Library announced that Lori Stokem has been selected to be the new director of the Bancroft Public Library.
Stokem was a teacher for 20 years at Salem Central School. Her particular interest in supporting literacy in our community has been on full view as co-founder of Books In Kids’ Hands, a nonprofit literacy program that seeks to nurture a love for books among Salem’s children.
As a student in Salem, Stokem relished how she and her classmates could walk from school to Bancroft to check out books. While they weren’t allowed to browse the stacks, the librarian would ride her motorized chair to the second floor and bring books down to the students. Stokem was in Salem when the great fire engulfed the upper floors of the Bancroft Building.
After going to school and living in Boston, she returned to Washington County, earning her B.A., then her M.A. in education at Norwich University, then Vermont College, respectively. During this time, Stokem not only frequented the library as a mother with her children, but also as a teacher, creating summer reading lists. She now visits the library as a grandmother.
Historical society to honor crash victims
QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Historical Society will be hosting an event at 2 p.m. Sunday commemorating the tragic accident that occurred 105 years ago on Bay Road.
A family of six from Whitehall was crossing the railroad track when their automobile was struck by a train and five of the six people perished.
Descendants of the Nelson Norton family will be on hand to recognize the tragic event and their ancestors who were killed. The society is planning a new sign on the bicycle trail to commemorate the accident which will be installed in the near future.
Light refreshments will be served. Parking is available in the parking lot just south of the site.
All COVID-19 rules will be followed. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be enforced. Call 518-743-0734 for more information.
Corinth library will expand inside access
CORINTH — The Corinth Free Library plans to expand inside access to the public beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8.
A limited number of public computers will be available for use. There will be a strict time limit, and people are strongly suggested to call ahead for an appointment. There will be a browsing area that will be stocked with items from all parts of the library.
Due to distancing regulations there will be a limited number of people allowed to browse at one time, and a time limit will be in place to allow access to the largest number of people possible. Calling ahead or making an appointment are recommended. Before using the computers or browsing, people will be required to use hand sanitizer. People will be required to wear a face mask and to conform to social distancing while in the building. Curbside pick-up of library materials will also still be available. Those who need to use the ramp in the back should knock for entry on the back door.
Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Other services available include faxing, photocopying, e-printing, and patron account services including new library cards. The library’s Wi-Fi is on 24/7 and is accessible from outside the building. People will also have access to the computer catalog to check their account or to order library items. The online catalog can also be located at corinth.sals.edu. People can also request items by calling the library at 518-654-6913, or by coming in to the library.
All library items being returned should be placed in the book return in front of the building. These items are being quarantined for four days, so they will not immediately be checked in.
Do not bring donated materials to the library at this time.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
