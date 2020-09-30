Hobby farmer on Cossayuna Lake pens children’s book

ARGYLE — Copper the pig moved in with Joyce Doty when he was just a week old.
The Duroc-Yorkshire cross was an orphan. His mom had killed off all his siblings and then she died as well.
“The farmer that had him, he didn’t know about raising him because he was only a week old at the time, so I went and got him, and brought him home and made an area for him in one of my spare rooms,” said Doty, a hobby farmer on the Argyle side of Cossayuna Lake.
Doty, who writes under the name Jem, has penned a children’s book appropriately titled, “Copper the Pig,” about raising the snouted animal. Much to Doty’s surprise, Austin Macauley Publishers decided to publish her story.
The book is available on Amazon.com, Barnesandnoble.com, Goodreads.com and through the publisher. The paperback version costs $8.95.
The story follows the cohabitation of Copper and Doty’s three dogs, Prince, Bruiser and Annie.
“He played with the dogs so much, when he got big enough to go outside, he even used their doggy door and followed them out all the time. The bigger he had gotten, he tried to come back through the doggy door one day, and well, that didn’t work,” Doty laughed.
She plans to write more books in the future, also starring the other animals on her hobby farm. She took in a bull calf a few months ago, who may be the subject of her next book.
“His legs were bigger than his body,” she said, “and with a lot of TLC and care, now he walks better and he’s grown a lot.”
Doty, who also works at a day care business in Saratoga Springs, said she likes seeing children excited about reading books.
“Given the time that we’re in with this COVID, I think it’s time for something new to come out and exciting, especially for kids,” Doty said. “There’s not many kids books out there anymore that have to do with animals.”
Call me the good news girl. Are there special people in your community worthy of recognition? Tell me about them. Drop me a line, a tip, a note, or send a press release and photos to ghochsprung@poststar.com or simply call my desk at 518-742-3206. I look forward to hearing all your good news.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!