Historical society to publish photographic history book

The book will focus on previously unpublished photographs. The book will include family photographs, farm families, and old Main Street photos showing the way of life in the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s.

The book’s sales will raise money for the Washington County Historical Society. It is expected to be published in the spring and will be available at the Wing-Northup House in Fort Edward as well as the historical society’s online bookstore at http://www.wchs-ny.org/buy_books.php.

The price has not been decided yet, but should be in the mid-$20 range. The society plans to print 500 copies of the 150-page book.

The cover of the book will boast a photograph of a former cheese factory that once stood on Blind Buck Road in Salem.

“That’s so quintessential Washington County,” Flagg said. “It’s industry, it’s farming, it’s the bucolic landscape. That picture’s got it all. It’s just my all-time favorite.”

Flagg found the photographs of farm families the most interesting. The pictures show the labor-intensive work of the farmers.

“Getting a photograph taken in earlier times was an event,” Flagg said. “They would pull everything out on the front lawn. You’d have the dog, you’d have the horses, you’d have grandma in the rocking chair. You’d have three generations of the family on your front lawn, and it was just a great way to tell that family story.”

