SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Nancy Purinton pointed to a map on the wall and circled her finger around the words “Bentley Farm.”
The 1892 map on display at the Parks-Bentley Place is part of the opening exhibit at the Historical Society of Moreau and South Glens Falls.
“Ferry Boulevard wasn’t here,” pointed out Purinton, the historical society president. “We talk about that. The house faces the river and there was no Ferry Boulevard through here.”
The exhibit, open from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, boasts antique maps of the village of South Glens Falls, Saratoga County, the state of New York, and four maps of the United States from 1840 to 1856.
The maps were donated to the historical society back in the 1980s by Henry Durham, a Glens Falls bank executive and D-Day veteran.
“We had dozens and dozens of them, but some of them were just literally falling apart,” said Stan Malecki, the society’s vice president.
Malecki and Purinton, both retired school teachers, spent last summer going through the map collection and preserving the ones that were still viable and those that were most important.
The maps of the country show the progressive growth of the United States.
The map of 1840 doesn’t have Texas, because there was no Texas. The map from 1843 has more defined states, but not all of them and they held different shapes.
The map from 1847 shows the whole country all the way west to California. The map from 1856 shows Texas as a territory and has California broken up into California and Lower California.
“Kids today don’t realize how the country changed over the years,” Malecki said. “But if you consider that our last states came in the 1950s, anybody who’s 50 years old doesn’t know about these. This isn’t just kids that don’t know about this.”
Some of the maps are lithography on paper, which is then sewn to linen. One map was handwritten by Harriet Bentley and depicts Moreau from 1646 to 1783.
“She decided that all fourth graders in New York state should know about military history, and this is the military road that went from Saratoga to Crown Point and Ticonderoga,” Purinton said. “So she drew the map and put all the information in and she also wrote a book to go with it.”
The antique maps exhibit will be on display until July 4. The historical society is eager to welcome school groups to visit the Parks-Bentley Place to see the maps or experience the many other programs the society offers.
“There’s so much information in this exhibit,” Malecki said. “We just need to get people here to see it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.